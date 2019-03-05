3 Tips to Optimize Youtube Videos in 2019

We all know how this digital age has transformed the way we use technology. Most of the people browse, watch and read while being on the go. Moreover, it goes without saying that online users love to watch videos. According to HubSpot, about 4X customers would like to watch a video regarding a product or service rather than reading about them. YouTube is the king of video and video marketing with more than a billion active users. Well, this indeed means much potential is there for you. However, the catch here is making videos one thing and enticing people to watch them is other. If you’ve had your hands on video marketing, you’d know that it’s not that simple. Like all the other type of content, YouTube videos also need to be optimized so that new users can find and view them on the platform.

Here are some killer YouTube SEO tips you can use throughout the year to optimize your videos

1. Use keywords to rename video files

The essential SEO practice for optimizing any form of content is to rename it with a suitable keyword. You can use SEO tools to find out which are the relevant keywords to be targeted in your video. When the corresponding keyword is identified, you should rename your video file with that keyword. The reason is that YouTube can’t vet the relevance of the targeted keyword but can read your video file’s name, and there is an ample number of places where you can insert the keyword. For example, if you’re posting a video about how to lay the table, your file name should be table laying tips.

2. Insert your keyword naturally in the video title

When we search for videos on YouTube, one of the things that draw our attention is the title. It plays a major deciding factor whether the user will click to watch your video or not. The keyword plays a vital role in your video title and helps you to match a user’s query closely. Backlinko conducted research and found that videos with exactly keyword matching title will have a slight advantage over those who don’t. Here is a description of the same.

Nevertheless, it is a good idea to optimize your title with the target keyword to fit in naturally and appears in the search query. Ensure that your video titles are no longer than 60 characters to keep them safe from getting cut off in the results page.

3. Optimize your video description

According to Google, the official character limit for YouTube video description is 1,000 characters. Moreover, keeping in mind that it’s alright to utilize the majority of that space, recall that your viewer came here to watch a video, not to read a paper.

If you write longer descriptions, remember that YouTube shows the initial few lines of content that add up to around 100 characters. After that point, watchers need to click “show more” to see the full description. That is the reason we recommend to keep critical data, such as CTAs, relevant information or crucial links in the first 100 characters.

Concerning streamlining the video, it doesn’t damage to include a transcript of the video, particularly for the individuals who need to watch it without volume.

Wrapping Up

No matter how many tricks and tactics you use, a successful YouTube channel thrives with good content. Beef up your channel with exceptionally great content and let your users have something great to look forward.