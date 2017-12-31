10 Instagram Automation Tools to Build a Massive Following

Instagram has immense power to make or break brands and influencers. For example, Halo Top Creamery increased online sales by 2,500 percent after growing Instagram followers, and the makeup company Anastasia Beverly Hills came to prominence only after the brand developed a large Instagram following.

Brands and influencers interested in developing a large and passionate Instagram following are faced with the challenge of gaining some sort of initial traction. Once a few thousand people follow an Instagram account, engagement can improve dramatically as a result of network effects baked into the platform.

For those interested securing initial Instagram traction, Instagram automation tools can be incredibly helpful. The platforms listed in this article use machine learning or manual outreach to engage with members of your target audience by liking, commenting on or following specific pieces of content or accounts. The hope is that this engagement will encourage some percentage of people to follow your profile in return.

This article rounds up 10 leading Instagram automation platforms to use to quickly grow your Instagram following.

SocialDrift is one of the safest Instagram automation tools on the market. The platform uses something called Secureboost to engage with target Instagram users automatically. The bot was designed to function well within Instagram’s terms of service, meaning that SocialDrift is here for the long run and that your account will not be suspended should you implement SocialDrift. As a bonus, customers have access to a stylish dashboard that includes information about follower growth and automated activity.

Provide ViralUpgrade with basic information about the users you want to target, and a ViralUpgrade account manager will reach out to thousands of users on your behalf. According to their website, the service is best for influencers interested in developing an audience on one of the most powerful marketing channels currently available.

3. Combin

Influencers and marketers who are interested in using Instagram outreach to increase followers but who do not want to rely on automation should consider Combin. The tool is essentially an improved Instagram search console. Combin makes it easy for customers to find and target Instagram users by searching things like hashtags and location. Once discovered, Combin customers can manually comment on or like content, or they can follow accounts.

4. Instaheap

Similar to the platforms mentioned above, Instaheap allows users to target Instagrammers by location, hashtag or followers of specific accounts. Then Instaheap will like, comment or follow those accounts using automation.

5. Socially Rich

Socially Rich guarantees that customers will acquire at least 1,000 new Instagram followers, or they’ll refund the money. Customers simply provide Socially Rich with a list of hashtags and accounts, and their team engages accounts that fit your specifications. The service does not include a dashboard to monitor performance or activity; however, Socially Rich insists their minimalist approach to Instagram follower growth means customers can focus on other areas of their business.

6. Relaxed Social

Customers who sign up to work with Relaxed Social are assigned an Instagram account manager within 24 hours. The account manager will learn more about your Instagram marketing goals and will help you determine what hashtags and accounts to target. Then you can sit back and relax as your Instagram account acquires new followers thanks to a team of specialists who engage Instagram users on your behalf. The Relaxed Social website features dozens of customer testimonials saying the service was able to provide them with hundreds of new followers in a matter of days.

7. Kickstagram

Kickstagram has acquired over one million Instagram followers thanks to their manual outreach service. The company says that they will engage approximately 60,000 unique Instagram users on your brand’s behalf each month. Kickstagram customers say the service works wonders to increase brand exposure for prospective customers.

8. Robolike

Social media marketers who are interested in a minimalist Instagram automation tool should look into Robolike. The platform likes Instagram content based on your specifications. Customers select hashtags they want the tool to target, and Robolike’s bots like content that uses the hashtags selected. While this method can be imprecise, it means that your brand reach will be considerable. Plus, liking content is relatively innocuous, so it is not likely to land your brand in trouble should the Robolike algorithms make a minor mistake.

9. PopSocial

Founded by a “Forbes 30 under 30″ member, Everette Taylor, PopSocial is a platform designed to quickly help users acquire Instagram followers in a short amount of time. There isn’t much information about how the platform actually goes about acquiring new followers; however, PopSocial clients include big players like Microsoft and Anheuser-Busch, so they’re clearly doing something right.

10. Social Growth

The Social Growth platform is a good tool for social media marketers who want maximum control over automated Instagram engagement. The platform offers many of the targeting options provided by the tools mentioned above. Also, customers can control the speed at which Social Growth automates outreach to make monitoring Instagram a bit more manageable.

Conclusion

Instagram is a goldmine of branding potential for influencers and organizations that want to build a dedicated following quickly. Content with high engagement will often be amplified via Instagram’s machine-learning algorithms. What this means is that using an Instagram automation tool for a short time can result in noticeable compounding effects in the long run.