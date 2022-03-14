Young AC Sparta Prague Players to Watch Out For

After 20 games of the Czech First Division in 2021/22 AC Sparta Prague sits third just four points behind leaders Viktoria Plzen and two points behind rivals Slavia Praha.

Only losing twice in 20 games and winning 14, they are once again in the title race. Sparta Prague is the most successful club in the Czech Republic. They have won the Czech first division a record-breaking 36 times and also hold the record for the most Czech Cup wins with 27.

They are often a favourite for the league and their reputation very much affects the football prediction for their final standing each season.

A lot of their success is often down to the successful academy which they operate, producing some of the brightest prospects in Czech football. Players like Tomáš Rosicky and Patrik Schick have previously been developed by the Sparta Prague academy and today several new players are coming through and making their mark on the first team.

(Ex-academy player Tomáš Rosicky in action)

Martin Vitik

Vitik joined Spart Prague’s academy in 2017 and has since risen through the ranks to the first team. Now 19 years of age, Vitik is beginning to become a future star in the centre of defence. He is a tall, slim defender who is excellent in the air while being composed and controlled in possession as well.

His ability on the ball has, at times during his career, seen him moved up into a defensive midfield position and his strength despite his slim build helped him win and protect the ball very well.

His height also makes him a real set-piece threat and he already has one goal for the Czech Republic u21 side after five appearances.

Adam Karabec

Karabec is an exciting midfielder who was part of the Guardians Next Generation 2020 series. A tall midfielder with incredibly gifted feet, he can carry the ball forward dangerously for Sparta Prague from anywhere on the pitch.

A left-footed midfielder, Karabec can arrive in the box with excellent timing as well to make himself a real threat in the attack for Sparta Prague coming from deep.

As well as being incredibly gifted in possession, he works hard to win the ball as well making him a truly exciting round prospect who will undoubtedly have a promising future ahead of him.

Adam Hlozek

The teen sensation, Adam Hlozek, is drawing eyes from the biggest clubs in Europe already after bursting into the senior game with a bang. At the age of 19, he is already made over 100 league appearances and scored 34 goals from wide and support striker positions.

This season after 19 games he had managed five goals and 11 assists, an impressive return, though down from his previous season where he made 15 goals and 11 assists in 19 games in the league.

Already he has experience in the Champions League and Europa League, and while Sparta Prague can keep hold of him, they have an incredibly gifted young forward. He will likely bring them a huge transfer fee in the not-so-distant future.

Tomas Cvancara

A new signing in 2022, Cvancara is a tall centre forward who has received a lot of opportunities on loan around the Czech Republic already, as well as at Empoli in Italy.

Only 21-years-old he has come from the Czech side FK Jablonec and is considered to be a strong prospect for the national team going forward.

His movement is good and can contribute around the box as well as be a solid target within the box.

As of writing Cvancara has three goals in five games and is showing that he will grow into the starting role going forward, especially if other key young players are to move on at the end of this season.

Ladislav Krejci

Another new signing for the club, Krejci is a 22-year-old defensive midfielder who arrived back in 2019 from Zbrojovka Brno.

He is another tall and physical player; he battles hard in the centre of the pitch and puts opposing midfielders under so much pressure.

Able to attack the box, especially from set-pieces using his height, and his determination and physical strength often see him first to the ball.

Krejki is an u21 international pushing for a senior place in a continually improving Czech Republic side.

With Sparta Prague being such a big team in the Czech Republic it is not surprising to see that they can develop and attract some of the best prospects in the country to their academy and senior team.

Being able to produce stars from an early age is a wonderful achievement which they have started to do again after some time of not being able to find the next Rosicky.

Their scouting department also deserves credit for finding some of the other young stars across the country and convincing them to join them and the clubs they play for to part with them.