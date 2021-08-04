What do you have to do to get bonus funds while betting on sports?

If you like online sportsbooks, you probably know that most of them will let you use loads of bonus funds. This is one of the things that makes some people choose an online sportsbook over one of the many land-based alternatives.

There are different things that you could do to get additional funds to play with. Since some people reading this probably don’t have a lot of experience, we’ve decided to highlight some of the things you could do if you want to place bets without using your own money.

Grab a bonus

The first and also the most common thing you have to do to receive additional money is to grab one of the bonuses. If you read one of the in-depth reviews of Efirbet, you will see that you can claim up to a £30 bonus if you are betting at Betfred simply by using the offer for new clients.

Although there are different kinds of bonuses, most of them provide bonus funds because people are interested in them. However, you can often find things like free bets and accumulator offers. Needless to say, people who like online casinos can experience even more offers, such as free spins and all kinds of other things.

Download an application

Besides the Betfred welcome bonus, most other online bookmakers have an offer that will allow you to get bonus funds. Luckily, this is not the only thing you can do to receive a reward because some people will get the chance to use something by downloading and installing an app.

Believe it or not, some online bookies are having a hard time promoting their mobile apps. Since every betting platform has a mobile website version, punters can bet on the go without downloading and installing an app. As a result, most punters don’t want to go through the problems of having to download and install an app.

To promote their apps for Android and iOS, some betting websites will grant those who download the app a small amount of money to use while punting on sports. Some websites call this a no deposit bonus, but others don’t qualify it as a promotion. That’s why we’ve decided to point it out in this article.

Complete the verification process

There are betting websites that will require you to verify your account to use any of the things they offer or make a withdrawal request. Despite that, many people provide fake information during the registration procedure just so they can start betting as soon as possible.

In an attempt to prevent this from happening, some of the online sports betting operators decided to reward those who complete this process with a small amount of money. Interestingly, it usually doesn’t have any rollover requirements, which means that you can use it on whatever you want to. Of course, this rule has many exceptions, so make sure to ask the support team for more info.