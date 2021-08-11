Top 4 Best Czech Players Ever in the NBA

When it comes to basketball, every player’s dream is to play in the NBA no matter where he or she is from. Basketball is an international sport that is growing in popularity over the last couple of years reaching an estimated 400 million fans worldwide. With that said, the majority of cheerful fans are in the United States, which explains why the sport, particularly NBA, is attracting many international players.

Over the years, we’ve seen many successful NBA superstars that came from overseas, and in today’s article, we will highlight some of the best Czech players that played in the NBA at some point in their career.

Jan Veselý

Jan Veselý is certainly one of the contenders for being the most famous Czech player in the NBA. He is born on 24 April 1990 and at a young age, he was selected sixth overall in the 2011 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards. He had an impressively effective career in the NBA making a lot of fans in the states. He is a huge 7ft player that plays power forward and center position.

With that said, he currently plays for Fenerbahce in the Turkish Basketball Super League and the EuroLeague.

Tomáš Satoranský

Here we have another very successful Czech player that managed to make a name for himself in the NBA. He is currently 29 years old and plays for the Chicago Bulls as a point guard and shooting guard. He started his career in the NBA after playing for the Washington Wizards for three successful seasons.

Tomáš Satoranský managed to secure a pretty sweet deal with the Chicago Bulls earning him a whopping 10 million salary per season or around $140,000 per game.

Jiří Welsch

Jiří Welsch is a retired Czech professional basketball player that is born in 1980 and secured an impressive career in this sport from 1997-2018. He was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers back in 2002, and he also played for BK Pardubice in the Czech Republic National Basketball League.

Unfortunately, he didn’t spend too much time in the Philadelphia 76ers after he was immediately traded to the Golden State Warriors. He spent one season with the Warriors which averaged out around 1.6 points per game and 0.8 rebounds before he was traded again to the Dallas Mavericks.

Later in his career, he was traded to the Boston Celtics where he started to shine. Welsch managed to secure 68 starting games for the Celtics and averaged 9.2 points per game. He spent a couple of years in Boston Celtics at his prime after he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers where his career started to go downward.

Throughout his career, he managed to join some of the biggest teams in the National Basketball Association making him one of the most popular Czech in the big league.

George Zidek

Here we have another retired Czech NBA legend born in 1973 with a rather successful career in the big league. The 7-foot Zidek was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the 95’ NBA draft, which made him the first Czech player ever drafted by an NBA team.

He spent three seasons in the NBA playing for the Seattle SuperSonics, Hornets, and the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 3.4 points per game throughout his entire NBA career. He was a power forward and center that was one of the most popular foreign players in the National Basketball League at that time, after he decided to return to Europe and play for Real Madrid.

Final Words

These are some of the most famous Czech players that ever secured a spot in the National Basketball League. We hope that we will see more international players coming to the center of basketball just because diversity will be good for the sport and maybe it will make it even more exciting.

Blog by The Twinspires Edge