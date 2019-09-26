Football Transfers: Is Thomas Tuchel Going to Take Over Manchester United?

Thomas Tuchel has congratulated Juan Bernat and the whole team after they had an emphatic win over Real Madrid. It happened on Wednesday, and if you look at the photographs, you will soon find that they speak for themselves. Manchester United are underwhelmed with Ole Gunnar Solskjærs’ stint when he took the wheel, but it looks like Manchester United have gotten to the point where they are willing to make moves against that. They are going to try and lure the German away from the team he is with now, but there could be tons of other interest.

Victor Lindelof has signed a deal which binds his contract to the club, and now he has to stay there until 2024. Sure, he got off to a discouraging start at Old Trafford, and he has also gone on to establish himself as a team-regular with Harry Maguire. Since the day he arrived at Manchester United he has stated that he has felt at home and that he has grown significantly too. Mason Greenwood is a teenage striker, and he is expected to be next in the office to pose with a pen for a lucrative deal as well, and this should work to keep other teams at bay.

Tottenham team have signed Jack Clarke for £10m and they did this from Leeds. They then went to send him back to Elland Road however this was only on loan. Tottenham Hotspur is interested in recalling the midfielder in January. It is interesting, to say the least as Clarke is yet to play a single minute in the Championship this season. He is also apparently very unhappy with the fact that Marcelo Bielsa snubbed him. Finally, when you look at the contract side of things, you will soon see that midfielder Lewis Holtby could be going to Blackburn. He is the son of a pilot who was born in Germany. His father worked in the RAF, and he won three caps. Lewis Holtby is said to be in good, yet intense talks so far, so it will be interesting to see how all of this plays out.

Of course, there is no telling what could happen in the future, but one thing is for sure, and that’s if moves like this keep on happening then it will be an exciting season. More updates will be posted as they happen, but it’s almost guaranteed that some of these moves could be really what the teams need to kickstart a few wins.