The Success of UFC in Prague

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is increasingly catching the attention of people interested in fighting in the UK. It is becoming the fastest-growing sports and fight battle in the US.

For fans of UFC, eager to watch the on-going UFC battles, but cannot due to reasons like unavailability in the country or network interruption issues easily watch UFC online live stream here.

What is the UFC?

UFC has a series of fighting matches and battles of mixed-martial arts. These events take place around the world. They are popularly called as fight nights. UFC considers itself the “premier organization in MMA.”

Mixed martial arts is going on for more than 5,000 years. In the UFC, the martial artists of different weights fight with each other. The main event of it takes place once in a month. Each year, more than 40 events take place altogether.

Some adventurous and breathtaking fights of Prague

In February, the UFC took place in Prague. Below are some of the exciting fights of the UFC.

• JAN BLACHOWICZ VS. THIAGO SANTOS

Both the fighters were lightweights. The fight was in the main event. Blachowicz, weighing 205 pounds, has secured four wins against competitive fighters, including Nikita Krylov and Jimi Manuwa.

• GIAN VILLANTE VS. MICHAL OLEKSIEJCZUK

Both the fighters were a light heavyweight. Villante has a non-stop and reputed action style. He starts with thunder in all of his fights to knock down the opponent.

• STEFAN STRUVE VS. MARCOS ROGERIO DE LIMA

Both the fighters are heavyweight. Earlier, Struve lost 3 consequent fights. Marcos regularly continues to knock-out 205-pound fighters. The fight was pretty challenging and secured a rank in the top 15.

• LIZ CARMOUCHE VS. LUCIE PUDILOVA

Liz is the former title challenger. Both fighters are in the category of flyweight, with 125 pounds each. Liz is one of the grittiest and toughest fighters. She has also owned victory against Katlyn Chookgian, who is of flyweight category and ranked among the top 5 as well.

• JOHN DODSON VS. PETR YAN

Both the fighters are from the bantamweight category. It was one of the most intriguing and exciting fights in Prague. Dodson has been title challenger twice. Petr also has a very impressive career. And this battle was worth seeing.

• VERONICA MACEDO VS. GILLIAN ROBERTSON

Veronica faced back-to-back losses. Both the fighters fall under the category of a flyweight. Gillian also faced loss in the last fight. Both the fighters needed a victory this time. This resulted in a very competitive fight.

Best Fighters of UFC Prague Series

Conor McGregor is one of the best and toughest fighters which was proved in the UFC fight series that took place in Prague.

Anderson Silva is also considered the greatest and champion in the UFC sports.

Ronda Rousey also gave a competitive fight.

Holly Holm had a strong fight and won against Ronda Rousey.

Upcoming Fights

After the Prague series of UFC which took place in February, the next series is taking place in the following locations. Based on these events, the next Prague event will likely take place after September 2019.

Greenville, SC United States, June 23, 2019

Minneapolis, MN United States, June 30, 2019

Las Vegas, NV United States, July 7, 2019

Sacramento, CA United States, July 14, 2019

San Antonio, TX United States, July 21, 2019

Edmonton AB, Canada, July 28, 2019

Anaheim, CA the United States, August 18, 2019

Mexico City, MEX Mexico, September 22, 2019

How UFC Works

The history of the UFC is filled with lows, highs, and controversies. After the late 1990s, the UFC came to the forefront and acquired fame and gained legions of fans. MMA events are organized, promoted, and organized by the UFC.

The fights of the UFC are divided into different rounds. These rounds are carried under complete supervision of the referee. All the fights of MMA are complex and more dangerous than regular boxing matches. A standard UFC bout (fight) has three rounds in total. Each round is of five minutes.

A one-minute break is given to the fighters between these rounds. The UFC rules grant the permission of using kicks, punches, knee strikes, elbows, takedowns, and submissions. With few limitations and restrictions, the fighters can attack each other below and above the belt as well. Few rules that all fighters should follow:

No use of fingers to hook the opponent’s mouth (Fish hooking)

Strikes to the groin are not allowed.

No gouging

Weight Categories of UFC

There are in total of 5 categories of weight allowed in the championship.

Heavyweight- 205 to 265 pounds

Light Heavyweight- 185 to 205 pounds

Middleweight- 170 to 185 pounds

Welterweight- 155 to 170 pounds

Lightweight- 145 to 155 pounds

The next UFC fight has not yet been scheduled, but with success in Prague that has been had, it wouldn’t be surprising to see one soon!