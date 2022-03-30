Drivers to Look Out for in the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

The stakes are higher than ever in the 2022 Euro NASCAR Series! At the end of the previous season, winning driver Loris Hezemans swapped the European competition for the NASCAR Cup Series, giving other drivers a new shot at the highly-coveted champion title.

Curious about what to bet on this year? Take a look at the 2022 NASCAR odds and choose your favorite drivers. Female NASCAR drivers are all the rage now, just like Tatiana Calderon in Formula One.

Ranging from racing veterans to skilled rookies, the Whelen Euro Series has everything it takes to be the best season of the sport. Let’s take a look at this year’s calendar and the top contenders.

2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Calendar

With six events and two specials, the Euro NASCAR 2022 is very promising. Drivers will start on April 9th and 10th at Hockenheimring, Germany’s most famous NASCAR track.

On the 14th and 15th of the following month, drivers head on to Spain for two intensive days of racing at the Ricardo Tormo circuit.

On June 11th and 12th, Brands Hatch will be the UK stage of the series. During the summer break, an Italian All-Star event will take place.

The races will be back on September 3rd and 4th at the Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic, Doubek’s backyard.

On October 8th and 9th, drivers will be racing in the Circuit Zolder in Belgium.

This season, the finals will take place in Croatia, between the 29th and 30th of October. The Automotodrom Grobnik will host the most competitive race of the season, as players will be able to rack up double points.

The end-of-season break will also have a Winter Classic race, to be announced.

Giorgio Maggi

Maggi has partnered with Race Art Technology for this season, driving their #18 Toyota Camry.

The 24-year old Swiss driver enters this team with his impressive win portfolio, featuring three Junior Trophies, three top-five results in EuroNASCAR PRO (ENPRO) races, and a second place in the 2019 EuroNASCAR 2 season.

Nicolò Gabossi

Gabossi has everything it takes to become double trouble this season. The #90 Chevrolet Camaro driver is aiming for a title in his first EuroNASCAR PRO season.

On top of that, the second-place Club Challenge driver also secured a management role at Not Only Motorsport, supporting the team’s manager. Is Gabossi ready for the challenge?

Davide Dallara

2022 marks the second year of Dallara at the wheel with Not Only Motorsport. The Italian has shown huge promise since day one, winning the Challenger trophy in 2020 and placing second in 2021.

With six wins in the Silver/Bronze trophy, Dallara is one of the best rookies out there. Could this be the year where he lands his second EuroNASCAR PRO Challenger Trophy win?

Martin Doubek

Martin Doubek was last season’s winner of the EuroNASCAR 2 division. The Czech driver is a veteran of the sport, debuting in 2015.

Doubek’s ability to take part in both the EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2 divisions at the same time is incredible. Moreover, he’ll continue to do so this year, defending this EuroNASCAR 2 champion title while racing in the PRO Championship. Does he have what it takes?