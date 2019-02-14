Czech First League: Things You Should Know

The Czech First League, also known as the Fortuna Liga, is a football league where you will find the best Czech football teams. Truth be told, this league is not among the top 5 football leagues in Europe, but the fact that more and more people are interested in it is because the matches are interesting. After all, the first two teams at the end of the season have a chance to compete in the world renowned Champions League.

Who’s Who in the Czech First League?

Now let’s get to the point and see who’s who in the Czech First League. First and foremost, we must mention AC Sparta Prague, the pride of the capital city and the most successful team in the league in the last 25 years. This is by far the biggest team in the country, and it’s always the favorite for the champion’s title. Of course, this doesn’t mean that they are always the champions which obviously makes the league more exciting.

The second team to look for, at least this season is Viktoria Plzen. As a matter of fact, Viktoria Plzen has a few successful seasons in a row. What football fans like about this team is that they play open football with lots of passes and don’t hesitate to attack and score goals. This is a change for the classic Czech football standards. It’s worth mentioning that Viktoria Plzen was part of the Champions League two times so far and even had a few good results against greater teams. As a result of their participation in this league, they’ve become more vulnerable at home though.

These are not the only teams in the Czech Republic that deserve your attention. For instance, Slavia Prague was a little bit chaotic in the last few seasons, but they are currently at the top of the table and the biggest favorite for the champion’s title in 2019. They have scored the most goals in the league. Not to mention that their matches against Sparta Prague are a true delight for every fan even for fans outside of the Czech Republic. Jablonec, Banik, Zlin, Liberec, and Toplice are a few other teams that are worth mentioning.

Finally, when it comes to exciting matches, we have already mentioned Sparta Prague vs. Slavia Prague, but you shouldn’t miss derbies like Slavia Prague vs. Viktoria Plzen, Banik Ostrava vs. Slavia/Sparta Prague and Jablonec vs. Slovan Liberec. These are the things that make the Czech First League attractive and enjoyable.