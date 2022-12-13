Coinplay celebrates World Cup with a 100% Welcome Bonus of up to 5000 USDT

One of the biggest crypto betting platforms, Coinplay, invites all the betters from the world to pace their Betts through multiple cryptocurrencies. FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached its knockout stage, and now the teams are getting clarity with their performances. The same happens with players interested in placing their bets on football. Coinplay is a licensed crypto sports book through which players can place their bets in cryptocurrencies.

The football season is going on, and Coinplay is running an offer for all players interested in betting through cryptocurrencies. The new players joining Coinplay will get a 100% match on their deposit. Up to 5000 USDT will be awarded to all the new users, which will double their stake and help them to wage more on the platform.

Coinplay has a massive collection of sports, esports, and casinos. The platform is designed to be easier to understand, and even if you are a new player in the market, Coinplay makes it easier for you to place the right bet. It has thousands of odds in one game, and a player can bet on multiple odds. For example, in football, the Coinplay platform provides a player with more than 1000 odds and gives a detailed study of every odd so, which makes it easier for a player to place their bets and make the right choice. If a player is not an English-speaking individual, don’t worry, Coinplay comes in more than 30 languages with a detailed understanding of every feature.

The platform is user-friendly and is designed in both desktop and mobile versions. A player can use both versions from the same ID, and rest assured that every feature is available on both versions. There is a step-by-step registration process, and a player can make a deposit with flat currency using Visa/Mastercard and convert it into any crypto. Coinplay accepts more than 40 cryptocurrencies.

Key features of Coinplay include:

User-friendly and easy to understand

More than a thousand odds in a game

A player can bet with five cryptocurrencies from a single account

100% Welcome Bonus

Promotions on major tournaments

Large collection of sports and esports to bet on

Coinplay is also running a special campaign during the FIFA World Cup 2022. If a player bets over 2 USDT, he will be given a lottery ticket, which will give him a chance to win one of nine prizes of up to 4,000 USDT. The lottery ticket will allow you to win 15,000 USDT with additional incentives.