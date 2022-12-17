As a powerhouse in world football, it is no surprise that Europe is home to the best leagues and competitions.

However, the standard across the different websites often varies wildly when it comes to online coverage of European football.

The reliability of many European football sites could be better, while the standard of some journalism leaves much to be desired.

In an age where ‘fake news’ has become the scourge of society, football fans have a tough job identifying which online outlets they can trust.

With that in mind, we have saved you time and effort by scouring the internet to find the best websites for European football news.

The Athletic

While subscription-based sports websites are not everyone’s cup of tea, The Athletic is a platform football fans cannot afford to ignore.

The Athletic has assembled a team of some of the top journalists in the industry, including David Ornstein, Raphael Honigstein, Daniel Taylor, and Oliver Kay.

They cover all the leading European leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Bundesliga. The Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League also feature heavily.

The Athletic’s superb long-form articles have forced many other football sites to up their game, helping to create a landscape where quality undoubtedly outshines quantity.

Football Today

Boasting a team of hugely talented writers worldwide, Football Today is one of the most reliable football sites in the business.

It features the latest news from European football, including transfer stories, match previews, reports, live scores, and more.

Their no-holds-barred opinion pieces make a refreshing change from the sterile content found on many other sites, while their in-depth analysis articles are second to none.

With a comprehensive statistics service and up-to-date information about the best places to find live streams, Football Today is well worth checking out.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports has forged a strong link-up with European football since becoming the Premier League’s primary broadcaster of live games in 1992.

Their website offers excellent coverage of all the top leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, Eredivisie, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1.

The Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League are also covered comprehensively, making this an excellent resource for fans of UEFA’s three club competitions.

Sky also provides country-specific websites in Germany, Italy, and several other regions, ensuring fans in those countries are exceptionally well catered for.

ESPN

More commonly associated with traditional North American sports such as basketball and ice hockey, ESPN offers excellent European football coverage on its website.

All of the major leagues and competitions are covered by top journalists such as Mark Ogden, Sid Lowe, Julien Laurens, and Gabriele Marcotti.

Where ESPN shines is with its supporting content, which includes some of the most popular football podcasts you will find online.

With fixtures, live scores, results, statistics, and more, ESPN has all the main bases covered in European football.

Eurosport

Eurosport offers many news and features from the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Champions League, Europa League, and more.

From the latest breaking transfer stories to interviews with the sport’s biggest stars, Eurosport is an excellent resource for any fan of European football.

The site also allows you to access trending football videos with highlights from recent matches across several leagues and competitions.

Eurosport provides superb updates from some lower-ranked European leagues, ensuring fans can keep fully informed about what is happening across the continent.

LiveScore

Launched initially as a site for live updates from a handful of different sports, LiveScore has subsequently developed into one of the best places to find European football news.

The site offers information line-ups, in-game updates, and statistics, while soccer streams are available across many of Europe’s top leagues.

The comprehensive news section rivals many of the other sites we have recommended in terms of quality, particularly for the major European competitions.

LiveScore also has regular contributions from former players, including Joleon Lescott, adding another layer of quality to an already excellent site.

UEFA

While European football’s governing body often gets a bad rap from fans and the media, the quality of its website cannot be called into question.

It offers in-depth coverage of the Champions League, including news, features, previews, match reports, analysis, statistics, highlights, and more.

The Europa League and Europa Conference League receive similar treatment, while UEFA’s women’s tournaments are also featured.

Although you are never likely to find any hard-hitting opinion content on the site, UEFA does provide fans with ultra-reliable coverage of all their competitions.