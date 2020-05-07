Who Was The Best Czech Outfield Player To Play In The Premier League?

There have been 26 different players to have played in the Premier League from the Czech Republic, with each of them bringing something different. There is little doubt that Petr Cech achieved the most during his esteemed career, as the goalkeeper won four Premier League titles with Chelsea. However, the argument surrounding the best outfield player is more open.

Tomas Rosicky

There have been few Czech outfield players that can compare to Tomas Rosicky over the years that the Premier League has been in operation. The attacking midfielder signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2006 and enjoyed a stellar ten-year stay at the Emirates. In that period he played 170 times and scored 19 goals, but he had a profound impact on their quality in the attacking third.

He signed for the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee and immediately became a fan favorite with his attractive playing style. The biggest moment of his debut season came as he scored twice against Liverpool in an FA Cup success, and a month later, he was named Czech Footballer of the Year. During his stay at the Emirates, he won two FA Cups and the Community Shield in 2014.

Vladimir Smicer

The honor of being the joint-first Czech player to win the UEFA Champions League belongs to Vladimir Smicer. The attacking midfielder played an essential role in the success Liverpool achieved between 1999 and 2005 after he signed for the Premier League giants from Lens in 1999. Smicer went on to play 121 times for Liverpool and scored ten goals.

The most important of those came in the 2005 Champions League final as he scored the second goal for Liverpool in their famous Istanbul victory over AC Milan. During his stay in England, he won almost every trophy that there was to win. As well as the Champions League, Smicer also played essential roles in Liverpool’s FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Cup successes that they achieved in that period.

Patrick Berger

Patrick Berger was well-known for his ability to score from long-distance, but there was so much more to his game than a hammer left foot. The midfielder played almost the entirety of his career in the Premier League, as he stayed in England for eleven years. His stay in England began when he signed for Liverpool in the summer of 1996. He went on to play 148 times for the Reds and scored 28 goals. During his stay at Anfield, he won the FA Cup, UEFA Cup, and Community Shield.

His stay at Anfield came to an end in the summer of 2003, but he was swiftly signed Harry Redknapp and Portsmouth. He played an integral part in maintaining the newcomer’s status in the top-flight before he later signed for Aston Villa in 2005 and enjoyed a loan spell at Stoke City I 2006.