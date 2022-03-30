5 Brilliant NHL Players to Look Out For in the 2021/2022 Season

The NHL isn’t without its fair share of incredible players. Since the start, we’ve had many breakout stars, and with the 2021/22 season underway, we expect to see more brilliant players in the league. In that case, here are five brilliant players we expect to light up the league this new season—a perfect way to launch placing NHL bets on BetUS.

Connor McDavid – Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid is a sight to behold in the rink. He plays the sport at a different level and speed, posterizing defenses with his stickhandling; he makes offensive opportunities into full opportunities. He has a career record of 1.42 points a game, putting him in fourth place in the all-time rankings with a minimum of 400 games.

He is now on course to crack 200 points, a feat that only Wayne Gretzky has accomplished. In addition, Paul Maurice, the current coach of the Winnipeg Jets, once referred McDavid to NHL’s human highlight reel.

Nicolas Roy – Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights’ policy is discovering undervalued gems and giving them a chance to blossom. As a result, they’ve had many breakout stars over the years, and Nicolas Roy is one of the players on course to greatness. The 24-year-old center has begun to showcase his exciting talent and potential this season.

He has already set significant career highs in every offensive department, with seven goals, 12 assists, and 19 points, averaging 16 minutes per game this season. Although he already has an excellent record, there is more to this brilliant player.

Elias Pettersson – Vancouver Canuks

Vancouver Canuks’ Elias Pettersson is another incredible player we’re looking out for this season. With the new coach, Bruce Boudreau, setting things right, Pettersson is on course to setting his season on the right course. He has been excelling with Conor Garland playing alongside him. Undoubtedly, the season still has much to offer; we look forward to Pettersson running the show.

Auston Matthews – Toronto Maple Leafs

In the NHL, only one player got to 200 career goals faster than Auston Matthews, and that was Alex Ovechkin, who is on course to reach Gretzky’s all-time NHL career goal record. Matthews needed only 338 games to reach 200 goals, averaging 0.59 goals per game, making them 7th on the all-time goalscoring table. He is also currently on the NHL’s fantasy top 200 player rankings.

Julien Gauthier – New York Rangers

Julien Gauthier is a budding star already performing in the same breath as league elites like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, and others. Even though he has only managed 11 minutes per game in 26, he has leveraged his massive body to create offensive plays efficiently. In addition, he is fifth on the league’s ixG/60 rankings.

Conclusion

These players have been lighting up the show since the start of the season and promise even more as the games continue. We expect to see more flair, iconic moments, and goals. In that case, you can consider these players alongside the NHL odds whenever you want to bet on the sport.