Westchase Roofing Shares Tips On How To Budget For A Roof Replacement

Eventually, homeowners must replace their roof. It is a significant expense that many may try to put off because they don’t know how much money to budget for the job. If your roof needs replacement, it is not something to put off because leaky roofs will end up damaging more of your home’s structure, making the job costlier.

We spoke with Tampa roofing company, Westchase Roofing Services, Inc. Westchase is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Roofing Contractor. Owens Corning only bestows this award on the top 1 percent of U.S. contractors. Westchase received this honor due to their high-quality service and safety standards. Westchase only sends their personnel to replace roofs; they never send out sub-contractors. Also, their employees receive regular in-service training to provide excellent services to their customers.

How Do You Know When to Replace the Roof?

According to Bob Vila, there are some tell-tale signs that you may need to replace the roof:

There are water streaks or stains in the ceiling.

The asphalt shingle roof is over 20 to 25 years old.

The shingles are curled, cracked, or damaged.

The roof is drooping or sagging in places.

There is moss growing on the roof. That is a sign of hidden water damage.

It is essential to realize that a few curled or cracked shingles do not necessarily mean you need a full roof replacement. It may be that you only need a roof repair. Tampa roofing contractors can determine if you need a repair or replacement.

How Roofing Replacement Costs Are Determined

Nerdwallet states that homeowners need to realize that the costs of a roof replacement include the shingles, the underlayment that keeps the roof sealed, a drip edge, flashing and any protective coatings. Also, labor will be about 40 to 50 percent of the cost. The laborers will have to remove the old roofing materials before installing the new. Since there is currently a shortage of skilled roofers, this cost is higher than in the past. There are also fees for disposal of the old materials. In most places, you will likely need a permit from your county to replace the roof.

The following can change the cost of your roofing replacement:

Roof size

Roof Pitch: Roofs over a specific pitch cost more because roofing technicians must wear harnesses and building materials cannot be stored on the roof as the work progresses.

Materials: One of the best roofing materials is asphalt shingles. Thankfully, asphalt shingles are moderately priced. More expensive types of roofing materials include slate, metal, or tile. According to Nerdwallet, typical costs for asphalt shingle roof replacement range from $3.50 to $5.00 a square foot. The more expensive roofing materials cost from $9 to $15 a square foot to install. Westchase recommends that Florida homeowners replace their roof with asphalt shingles because they tend to last from 20 to 25 years while being moderately priced. They hold up well in Tampa Bay’s subtropical climate.

The Region in the Country: According to Angie’s List, there is a huge difference in the cost of roofing replacement, depending upon your region in the country. In both the Northeastern region and the West Coast, roofing replacement costs for asphalt roofing run from $5 to $7 per 100 square feet. In the South, customers are charged from $2.50 to $3.

Accessibility: If the roofing contractor can’t park their truck by the roof, then the cost will increase because the employees will have to hand-carry all of the old material out to the street or dumpster.

Several Layers: If you have more than one layer of old roofing, that will take longer to remove and will cost more in removal fees.

What is Found Under the Material: Often, unless you have some severe water damage signs in your home, roofers will not know if there are additional costs, such as replacing rotting plywood under the roof, until they have pulled off the old material.

According to Angie’s List, additional costs could come from the contractor finding the following after they pull off the old roofing material:

Water damage

Damage to chimney or skylight flashing

How to Pay for the Roof Replacement

Nerdwallet suggests that you can use your homeowners’ insurance if you are replacing the roof due to storm damage. Otherwise, you can begin saving for the cost now, even if your roof is still in good condition by calculating how much life is left in it, getting an estimate from a roofing company, and figuring how much to set aside each month toward the future expense.

According to Lending Tree, you could also take out a personal loan or a home equity loan to finance the roofing replacement. The Federal Housing Authority offers a Title I loan program that will fund your roofing replacement and give you up to 20 years to pay off the loan. If you keep the cost of the repair under $7,500, the loan will not have to be secured.

Westchase Roofing Services advises that if you are concerned about the state of your roof, don’t wait. First, have your roof inspected by a roofing company. It is not true that, in every case, a full roof replacement is needed. Also, there are personal, micro, government, and home equity loans that can help you finance the work. Waiting can make the cost rise, due to the potential for greater damage.