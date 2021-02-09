Ways To Sell Your Mobile Home Without An Agent

Selling Your Mobile Home

Are you planning to sell your mobile home? Well, if that’s the case, you have come to the right place, especially if you intend to sell without the help of an agent! Without an agent, this type of sale is usually referred to as ‘for sale by owner‘ listing and it can help you save a ton of fees. You can sell my mobile home for cash fast . However, the process can be challenging, when it comes to fixing the right price, attracting buyers, and settling paperwork. But not to worry, we have compiled a list of tips to help you sell your home quickly. Let us get to it now, shall we?

Home Appraising

Before you get started and list your home, the first important thing to do is to have it appraised and inspected. Appraisals will help you determine the value and worth of your home, giving you the best price to set. However, there are many considerations to pricing a home. First of all, you need to access your neighborhood’s comparable sales and this can be tough to achieve. On top of that, house pricing set by agents is calculated using algorithms that are based on several aspects not limited to the home’s condition, supply, and demand, comparable listings, and appraisal. So, this shows that to find the right price, research is needed!

We suggest the use of real estate sites like Trulia or Zillow to browse houses similar to yours within the same neighborhood. Compare and analyze the differences between the square footage, condition, and location.

Survey results have shown that 47% of sellers had reduced their initial asking price at least once before they sold their home. As such, it is important to be willing to negotiate with buyers.

Home Inspection

As potential buyers would like to know more about the home and preferably view it up close, conducting an inspection is preferred. This provides buyers with more confidence such that the home lives up to their expectations before finalizing their purchase of the home. A home inspection should cost about $250 and $400 but it would be all worth it.

Clever Marketing Tips

Advertising and marketing play a huge role in selling a home as it helps to spread awareness of your listing with the public. Since you would like to fetch a good price for your home, you would want as many people to know about your home. However, traditional marketing can cost quite a bit so we would like to help you with that by suggesting some clever marketing tips below!

Make visually appealing brochures, flyers, and signs

To make attractive brochures and flyers, you can utilize free templates found online and Microsoft Office is one such program that offers them. They have many templates to choose from and all you need to do is insert your images and information. On top of that, it would be good if you can place a large sign saying “For Sale By Owner” in front of your yard and place these signs around your neighborhood and nearby amenities. Some smart places include your local supermarkets, home parks, and shopping centers.

List your home in the newspaper, attaching it with a photo

Besides brochures and flyers, another way to get attention from the public is through newspapers. As people can get a newspaper for only 75 cents, it is accessible so it would be ideal to list your home there.

List your home online as extensively as possible

Thanks to technology and globalization, the world is ever so interconnected and the internet has brought about such great convenience so let it help you do some work. Below contain several websites to list your home and we suggest a listing in as many places as possible.

craigslist.com

Ebay.com

Zillow.com

Trulia.com

Postlets.com

mhbo.com is free to use and allows you to upload photos of your home. It is easy to use and has a simple layout. Furthermore, they provide stats of your home for you to analyze and you can also keep a lookout for price changes on similar mobile homes nearby you.

mhvillage.com is the only one on the list that is not free and pricing starts at $59.95 per listing. However, we note that it is the most active and largest website in the country for mobile homeowners and sellers. Another plus side is that they provide free tools such as NADA Book Value appraisal on your home and a seller’s guide.

Hold open houses

Reiterating the importance of presence, besides making people aware of the sale of your mobile home, do let the public know more about how your mobile home looks. Set it up for a few hours, especially during the weekends to maximize results.

Spread the news to your family and friends

Not to mention, a connection is also important and you should let it do the work for you! There is no need to be shy about letting people know about your sale. Spread the news to your family, friends, acquaintances, and coworkers!

Staging to Sell a Mobile Home Without an Agent

Be it selling your mobile with an agent or by yourself, staging your home is essential as it has been proven to help your home fetch a higher price faster. So, what is the difference between staging your home and decorating it? A key difference lies in the focus of decorating a home more about adding personality that features the owner and reflects personal style.

On the other hand, staging a home puts the main focus on the home. Its main aim is to create a setting that helps potential buyers visualize living there. Therefore staging is crucial in creating a lasting impression, such that it can appeal to many potential buyers. The most important tip is creating a focal point for every room and it should reflect a sense of purpose for what the room is meant for.

Here are some ways to go around setting your home from scratch:

Use neutral-colored walls since staging is not about your personal preference and neutral colors should appeal to most people

Limit the number of accents and furniture pieces. This is to highlight the home and remember, we are not decorating the home.

Plants can be used to add texture and soften the hard lines of the room.

Make sure to add as much lighting as possible throughout the home to maximize the space and make it seem friendlier.

Conclusion

With that, we have wrapped up this article and we would like to reassure you that selling a mobile home by yourself is possible. All you need is just a plan and following our tips would help you with that. All the best, we wish you good luck!