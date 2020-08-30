home decoration

Top Home Improvements to Complete Before You Move into Your New Property

If you’ve recently purchased a property or will close on the transaction soon, you’re probably chomping at the bit to get into your new house and make it a home. However, before you pack all your gear and book movers, it’s a good idea to think about what home improvements you can do before you’re living in the property. 

Moving is stressful, particularly when you have children to help transition to a new place, so it pays to reduce anxiety and upheaval by completing jobs before you arrive. 

Check Plumbing

No one wants to move into a new home to have their furniture and other belongings damaged by water leaks. Plus, of course, you also don’t want to have to pay for the cost of losing a lot of water to a leak rather than getting to use it. 

Avoid ending up in this situation by looking out for large and small leaks alike before you move in. Pay attention to any concerns mentioned on a home inspection report, and keep an eye out yourself for water seeping out from faucets, pipes, holes in the roof, etc. 

Don’t let even little leaks go untreated, as they can turn into major problems in a hurry, and lead to mold, mildew, and rot. You also don’t want to deal with a disruption to your water services once living in the property.

Test and Repair Appliances

Even if a home has newish-looking appliances in it already, that doesn’t mean every machine will be working efficiently. As such, before you need to use these devices, it’s wise to test them all, clean each one, and do maintenance work. If you notice any machines aren’t starting or don’t seem to work correctly, call in a tradesperson. Choose a specialist to conduct an oven, stovetop, dishwasher, refrigerator, hot water system, HVAC, washing machine or clothes dryer repair, as necessary. 

If gadgets are really old or too costly to fix, replace them with newer and more energy-efficient appliances that will meet your needs now and into the future. While this can be done once you’ve moved in, it’s easier to make the required updates before you’re living in the home and avoid having any downtime in usage. Keep in mind, too, that some machines also need additional work organized, such as ducting, ventilation, or plumbing. 

Inspect the Wiring

Similarly, it’s essential to get the wiring in your new home inspected before you move in to ensure everything is safe and that there’s no risk of electrocution or fire. Plus, if upgrades are required, it’s always easier for electricians and other workers to get to the wiring and electrical outlets in an empty room. 

Furthermore, getting work done before moving day saves you having to worry about losing power for a time when you live there, especially if you happen to work from home or are at home a lot of the day with young children. 

Hire a specialist to check that there aren’t any loose connections, or frayed or faulty wires, amongst other things. It also pays to take a thorough inventory of the electrical outlets in each room to see if it is already adequate for your family’s needs. 

If you’ve purchased an older home or use more gadgets than most people, you’ll likely need extra power-points installed throughout the house. You may also want to add Ethernet cables and additional light switches or recessed lighting facilities. Plus, you may require options for ducted vacuum systems, security systems, wired-in smoke and carbon dioxide alarms, and extensive smart-home devices. 

Remove Hazards

Before you move into a home, remove any hazards from the property, too. For instance, if there is any asbestos or lead paint anywhere in the property, have it taken away ASAP. Organizing this job will not only keep you and your family safer but also make it easier to do renovation work down the track if you want to.  

Also, see to any mold, mildew, rust, or rot you can see in your house, and perform pest control to get rid of termites, ant or rodent infestations, or other creature-related issues. 

These are just some of the jobs you might want to do before moving into your newly-purchased home. Other considerations include adding more insulation, completing structural work and foundation repairs, replacing windows and flooring, painting, and sprucing up kitchens and bathrooms. Consider your budget, lifestyle, and other needs, and plan to work carefully to make the transition as smooth as possible for you and your family. 

