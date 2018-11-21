Rise Heating and Air Conditioning Explains the Importance of Environmentally Friendly Heating and Cooling

When we are heating and cooling our homes, it is important that we consider the environmental impact of our decisions. Heating and cooling costs have steadily risen over the past few years. Most home heating systems burn fossil fuels like oil, natural gas, and propane. In addition to the everyday financial concerns shared by most families, global warming is on the rise. Every household should consider lessening their environmental footprint to create a better world for future generations.

Heating and cooling systems of decades past are inefficient and can cost you more money to maintain and to supply with energy. Today’s eco-friendly solutions will enable you to heat and cool your home as needed while giving you much-needed peace of mind. Rise Heating and Air Conditioning, LLC shares the newest trends in home heating and cooling systems.

Environmentally Friendly Choices

When you are looking for a way to lessen your dependence on fossil fuels, there are two new choices for your home heating and cooling needs. Geothermal systems, solar energy, and heat pumps are three environmentally friendly technologies which can increase the comfort of your home while keeping your consumption of fossil fuels down. These options may cost more to install than traditional systems, but they pay for themselves quickly with energy savings.

Geothermal Heating and Cooling

Geothermal systems capture the natural temperatures deep underground. Below the frost line, the temperature of the earth is always about 50 degrees Fahrenheit. This gives your in-home heating system a base to work with, so it does not have to use as much energy. This can help you keep your home at a constant temperature in the summer and in the winter.

A closed loop of polyethylene pipe is placed in the ground and filled with water To install geothermal heat. The depth of the pipes depends on the size of your home. Water in the pipes circulates between the ground and the home. Inside the house, pumps move water to the geothermal unit, which doubles as both an air conditioning and heating appliance. This appliance circulates air through the HVAC ductwork, keeping your home warm or cool as desired. The system also can use excess heat to warm-hot water for the home.

Heat Pumps

Heat pumps work by transferring heat from one place to another. In summer, it moves heat from the inside out, and in winter, it moves heat from the outside in. These systems are at their best in moderate climates and may not be as efficient in areas with extremes of hot or cold. These systems are more eco-friendly than traditional home heating and cooling systems. Heat pumps can be installed in existing homes, and the cost of installation is lower than that of a traditional heating and cooling system.

Solar Energy

The most environmentally friendly energy source is solar energy. Solar power can be used to operate electric heating and cooling systems, as well as heat pumps. Solar power requires placing solar panels on the roof of your home, so it works best in areas where there are plenty of sunny days. Many solar systems also include a battery so that energy can be used at night and on cloudy or snowy days.

Optimize Your Heating and Cooling Power

No matter which homes heating and cooling system you choose, it is vital that your home is well-insulated and weatherized. Weatherization can prevent up to 30 percent of energy loss from your home. Even something as simple as cracks around a door or window can mean a significant loss of heat or cooled air. Talk to your heating and cooling professional if you need help deciding which measures you should take toward a more energy-efficient home.

Companies like ‘Rise Heating and Air Conditioning LLC’ are ready to help consumers decide what heating and cooling systems are best for their own homes and families. From solar to heat pumps and geothermal energy, many new options care for the earth as well as for your family.