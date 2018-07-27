Power Tools for Efficient and Safe Plastering

Every building construction has to rely on plastering to ensure that interior and exterior walls have a protective covering. Plaster makes walls stronger, more durable, and resistant to certain weather conditions. Since plastering has been around for centuries, it is not surprising that different techniques and methods have been developed to improve the craft. In addition to techniques, new materials have been discovered as well as power tools and equipment which make execution much more convenient.

There are different tools used in plastering today. Some mechanical tools and devices are used to increase the volume of plaster mixed and applied, as well as improve the efficiency of work. Improved efficiency in any construction project not only guarantees the satisfaction of the client but also saves the contractor money. Here are some commonly used tools and equipment for plastering.

Measuring devices

These tools are versatile and used for many construction jobs. For plastering, measuring devices such as a laser range finder provide precision measurements which aid in accuracy.

Ladders and stilts

Step ladders are handy when it comes to reaching elevated areas such as ceilings. Ladders with a built-in tray help a plasterer conveniently carry and put down tools and plaster material without having to go up and down the ladder. In most commercial work sites, stilts are preferred because they are not bulky and give the worker better mobility.

Plaster mixers and paddles

Mixing plaster manually can be very time-consuming. For large plastering jobs, it is best to use power tools such as plaster mixers. You can mix large volumes of plaster material easily and achieve a better consistency. Plaster mixes come with attachments such as a plaster paddle and plaster mixing drill.

A plaster mixing paddle can be attached to a power drill to mix plaster on site efficiently. It is a handy tool that can be easily assembled and stored after use.

LED work lights

When working in low light conditions, LED work lights provide good illumination where workers can see well and continue working at optimum efficiency. This is needed especially when you are working on a new build, and electric connections have not yet been established.

Power drills

Aside from their use for drilling holes and driving in nails and screws, drills can also be used for attaching a mixing paddle. Power drills come in different makes, models, and specifications.

Plastering workwear

Most construction sites have strict safety requirements. As such, contractors need to furnish workers with proper workwear that will protect them from accidents and other possible work-related hazards. Plasterers are often exposed to dust and other chemicals when mixing and applying plaster. They will need a full-face mask with a filter as well as goggles to protect the eyes from any debris.

Proper apparel such as overalls should also be worn for protection. Lastly, plasterers should have gloves and sturdy work boots to protect their hands and feet. When working in cold weather, they can wear durable workers jackets with built-in pockets for carrying small tools and equipment.