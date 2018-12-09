The Newest Trends in Kitchen Cabinets

When it comes to your kitchen, there are many eye-catching elements. Obviously, the appliances are at or near the top of the list. However, you cannot underestimate the impact made by your kitchen cabinets and countertops. If you are contemplating replacing your cabinets and countertops, it pays to know some of the newest trends that set today’s kitchens apart from those of the past.

Color

First and foremost, there is a trend toward using bright colors in the kitchen. This goes beyond stains and paints used on wood cabinets. For instance, at Ecocabinets, we can custom design brightly colored, eco-friendly cabinets with solid surfaces in almost any color you might want, from sunny yellow and friendly orange to soothing blue. Colors help you create a kitchen that matches your unique personality and family, while also ensuring that the design stands out from the crowd.

Modern Design

Another trend to be familiar with is the increasing use of modern design in the kitchen. While rustic design types like French country and ornate styles are still in use, more and more homeowners are opting to go with a modern, minimalist design. Why? Simply put, it offers clean lines, a simplified layout, and feels clean and new. Of course, minimalist modern kitchen cabinets are not for everyone. That’s where custom work comes in. At Ecocabinets, we can create any style you want, just for you.

Two Tone Designs

One of the most striking trends when it comes to kitchen cabinets and overall design for the room itself is the shift toward creating contrast. Light colored floors combined with darker cabinets and lighter colored countertops create drama and visual interest. You can go the opposite direction, as well – darker flooring paired with neutral colored cabinets and warm tones on appliances (think oranges and yellows) can create a welcoming, warm environment in your kitchen.

High Backsplashes

Once upon a time, backsplashes were only a few centimeters high – the height of a single square tile. That’s changing. Today’s backsplashes are tall. They’re measured in meters rather than in centimeters. This allows several things. First, it provides greater protection for the wall behind sinks and stovetops from splashes and stains. Second, it provides the opportunity to create additional visual drama and add unique beauty with glass, tile, natural stone, brick, and other materials.

Under Cabinet Lighting

More and more homeowners are demanding accent lighting, task lighting, and other types of light fixtures that differ from the traditional overhead options. Under cabinet lighting can come in any number of forms, from strings of LEDs that offer accent or path lighting to recessed task lighting over food preparation areas. Almost all fixtures use LEDs, though, to help reduce electric costs while benefiting the planet through less demand on the power grid.

As you can see, there are many trends to consider when it comes to kitchen cabinets and overall kitchen design. If you’re not completely sure how to proceed, we can help. Ecocabinets can custom design and create the perfect kitchen for your home.