LendPlus: 3 Tips on a Happy Home Buying Process

The world of business is fueled by happy customers, and it’s no secret that happy customers are the key to a business’ continued success, allowing them to grow and increase their ability to serve the community. This fundamental principle is central to the operations of LendPlus, a Full-Service Direct Lender that has made numerous people happy by making it possible for them to finance their dreams of owning their own home.

Home buyers who have partnered with the firm for funding their dream home have provided positive LendPlus reviews highlighting the business’s ability and willingness to shed light on helpful information, a courtesy that led to them being very satisfied with their purchasing process.

Here are their three things that can be done to assist customers in reaching their real estate dreams.

Make the Process as Easy as Possible

The house-buying process can be challenging at times, but some factors can be controlled to help make the overall process less of a hassle. Those who have given LendPlus reviews have shared one thing in common; that LendPlus made the process significantly easier and faster. Part of this is based on the firm’s ability to fast-track the approval process, allowing the customer to make a loan inquiry and fund their mortgage, all within 21 days.

In fact, LendPlus has been built on the foundation of making the mortgage-acquisition process smoother and easier, which is reflected in its promise to customers that every experience with LendPlus will be an outstanding experience.

Be available and Flexible

Most home buyers are busy conducting their day to day affairs and are literally taking time away from their regular schedule to pursue arrangements to secure their new property. This could mean that they are only available at specific hours for most days, which usually are outside of the lender’s regular working hours.

LendPlus is dedicated to helping clients seamlessly achieve their financial requirements goals and takes this factor into consideration, accommodating them when it is possible for them to make appointments, even when it is outside of our regular hours of work.

Build Rapport with the Customer

Building a relationship with a home buyer can increase the level of comfort and trust the buyer has in his provider. It opens some discussions that shed more light on the desires of the customers and gives the provider the opportunity to suggest services that are most suited to the clients. It is also a great way to make the process more pleasant, which adds to the overall happiness with the transaction. It really doesn’t hurt to be friendly and courteous, and in fact, it can open doors that thousands of dollars in advertising cannot do, when customers refer you to their friends and loved ones because you made them feel important and special that their happiness mattered.

LendPlus executive team members each have over 30 years of industry experience in providing mortgage loans to home buyers. The firm specializes in helping home buyers purchase their dream homes by providing each one the best in residential mortgage solutions. They are fueled by their vision to see clients obtain affordable prices along with top-of-the-line services, a large part of which is creating high-quality products and services in partnership with their trusted realtor partners.

The LendPlus range of residential loan products reflects the best in the industry and includes the GSE Agency Conventional loans, FHA loans, Jumbo loans, VA Loans, and USDA loans. They also offer their clients Home Equity Conversion Mortgage loans or Reverse Mortgages.

