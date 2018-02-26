Legendary Developments: Strategies for a More Fulfilling Home Buying

The process of buying and owning home ought to be a fulfilling experience from beginning to end, yet most people experience a great deal of stress because of a process that is often described as quite daunting at best. While some might accept the idea that experiencing stress is simply part and parcel of the home buying process, Legendary Developments disagrees with this notion entirely. As an experienced developer with headquarters located in British Columbia, Legendary Developments outlined several key strategies to help ensure that the experience of buying and owning a home is a wholly fulfilling one.

What it Means to Work With a Fully Integrated Developer

It is important that prospective homeowners understand the benefits of working with a fully integrated developer. A fully integrated developer will take responsibility for overseeing every step in the development cycle, which means that the prospective homeowner will interact with a single developer during each of the following processes:

Acquisition

Land development

Finance

Construction

Sales and marketing

Working with a developer that does not oversee each step of the development cycle often places additional stress on the homebuyer, who therefore becomes responsible for communicating and coordinating with multiple contractors or points of contact throughout the entirety of the process.

Integrity and Reputation

The British Columbia-based developer also emphasized just how important it is for prospective homebuyers to consider integrity and reputation when choosing a developer for a project. By simply considering a developer’s track record — including how closely a developer’s actions and methods align with its stated values and principles — it’s easy to discern when the developer in question has earned a sterling reputation because of a consistent commitment to integrity.

The Importance of Accessibility

A general lack of accessibility is one of the most commonly cited sources of stress and frustration experienced by prospective homebuyers, but this shouldn’t be the case. A reputable developer takes great pride in the quality of their craftsmanship and therefore has no reason to hesitate when it comes to matters concerning transparency, accessibility, or customer service. Prospective homebuyers should always seek out a developer that has earned a reputation as a strong communicator that values transparency, customer service, and, of course, quality craftsmanship.

Recognizing the Difference Between Standard Features and Upgrades

Unfortunately, many prospective homebuyers are surprised to learn that the developer views many of the features on display in a model home as upgrades rather than standard features. Developers with a reputation for integrity would never purposely engage in such a deceptive practice, which is why homebuyers should make sure to inquire about which features are considered standard and which ones are considered upgrades.

There is no doubt that buying a home ranks as one of the most consequential decisions a person can make, but that does not mean that prospective homebuyers should have to endure stress or frustration during what should be a fulfilling experience. Choosing the ideal developer is one of the easiest ways to ensure that the process of buying and owning a home is an entirely rewarding one, and homeowners can make sure they select the perfect developer simply by implementing the key strategies outlined by the experts at Legendary Developments.