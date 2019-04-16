Janik Roskovani Explains Why Hiring a Professional Contractor Actually Saves Money

When planning home renovations or repairs, it can be tempting to do the work yourself. Many people believe that contractor costs and labor rates are high and that the tasks they perform could be done by an amateur. Unfortunately, taking on repairs and renovations yourself can cost far more in the long run, making this an extremely costly mistake.

Professional contractors like Janik Roskovani can provide excellent service and help you raise the appraisal or resale value of your home. Here are 6 reasons to choose a professional contractor over attempting the job yourself.

1. Mistakes Can Be Dangerous

When amateurs make alterations to electrical or other home systems, they could cause serious problems with the home. When making certain types of home updates, it is imperative to choose a quality contractor. Having amateur work done on the electrical system could lead to problems like power surges, and in the most unfortunate cases, home fires or injury from electric shock. Trust a qualified contractor to make these alterations to your home.

Making simple updates can be dangerous for the inexperienced home renovator. Power tools can be perilous for anyone who is not properly trained in their use. Emergency room bills add up quickly, and these injuries can have permanent effects. It is better to leave these updates up to a professional.

2. Costly Problems

Amateurs can also make mistakes that can cost the homeowner a significant amount of money down the road. For example, if a hardwood floor is not properly installed, it can cause problems that require removing and replacing the entire floor. Plumbing that is not professionally updated may leak, causing waterlogged cabinets and floors and making expensive repairs necessary.

If home updates are not made by a qualified contractor, home buyers and appraisers will notice. Amateur repairs are a red flag for home inspectors, meaning that your home may not sell for the price you had hoped. Taking care of your home’s value is very important. Most people will never make a larger investment than their family home. Take care with your money and have a professional renovate your home.

3. Convenience

When a professional renovates your home, you can be assured that the process will be quicker and easier than if you attempted the work yourself. Contractors work in a team, meaning that more than one task can be accomplished simultaneously. Most amateur renovators can only work nights and weekends, meaning that the total length of the project will be extended. Living without a fully functional bathroom or kitchen is very hard on a family. It is better to allow a professional to do the work and get it over in a timelier fashion.

4. Better Deals on Materials

A professional contractor has connections with vendors that can save you a significant amount of money. Your contractor will be able to buy better materials for the same amount of money. Your contractor’s professional connections can also mean that if he or she runs into any trouble during the renovation, they will have support from fellow experts.

5. Broader Skills

A competent contractor will have skills in a variety of areas without needing to go through a steep learning curve. Contractors can work on any number of building tasks without needing to reach out for help. This can speed up your project as well ensuring it gets done right the first time.

6. Cleanliness and Respect for Your Property

Using a reputable contractor means that your home will be well cared for during the renovation project. Less experienced contractors may leave trash and dirt throughout your property. They may also leave behind dangerous materials like nails, or damage surrounding property while working. As Janik Roskovani reminds, when you hire a true professional, you can rest assured that your home will be respected and that it will be left neat and clean when the contractors leave.

Let a Professional Help

Handling home repairs and renovations yourself can cost you money in the long run. Doing a repair wrong may cost double in the end. It is better to start with a professional contractor and eliminate the problems that doing work yourself can cause. Professional contractors like Janik Roskovani have your best interests in mind and will bring your home better resale value.