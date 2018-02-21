How To Protect Your Home Against The Weather

Being a landlocked country, the Czech Republic is no stranger to repetitive climate patterns, and this makes predicting weather conditions in advance a whole lot easier for homeowners. Located in the Northern hemisphere in the heart of Europe, Prague is impacted by weather patterns from Siberia and the Atlantic, with fluctuating temperature and heavy precipitation influencing the country’s climate on a regular basis. With heavy snow in winter and baking heat in the summer, protecting your home throughout the year is a must. Here, we’re taking a look at the steps that you can take to ensure your home is not damaged by the Prague weather.

Damp Proofing & Cellar Tanking

Damp is generally built up as a result of excess moisture entering the home. With three different types of damp, including condensation, rising damp and penetrating damp, leaving this problem to fester can cause irreparable damage to timber and your property’s overall structure. If you have noticed damp in your cellar, then tanking a cellar could be the best option to choose, however, if the damp is located in the walls in your home, then you may consider a form of damp proofing instead.

Seal Windows & Doors

A quick and simple fix to ensure that your home is protected against the weather is to check that all of your windows and doors are properly sealed, and seal them if they’re not. This will help to prevent water seeping into your home through cracks and gaps in the previous sealant, and can also help to avoid any cold draughts in the winter months. You may also want to consider re-caulking any areas in your home where pipes are entering and exiting the property for extra protection.

Hang Up Blinds

Summer in Prague can reach astoundingly high temperatures, and as a result, the scorching sun could potentially cause damage to your furniture. While this is a long process, excess exposure to direct sunlight can cause fabric furniture to fade in color. Put up blinds or curtains, or move your furniture into the shade to ensure that the contents of your home are protected against the sun!

Guttering

A common property issue which has been known to cause some problems is faulty or inadequate guttering. In the winter months, a build-up of water may freeze, which can cause guttering to expand and ultimately develop cracks. This can lead to leaks, which may end up penetrating the home which will cause further problems such as water ingress and damp. You may also find that your guttering’s downspouts are draining far too close to your home’s foundation. If this is the case, then you may want to consider installing downspout extensions to ensure your home’s basement or cellar is not impacted.

Seek The Help Of Tradesmen

While there are numerous issues in the home which you may be able to fix on your own, a tradesman can offer a fresh and professional perspective on how you can protect your home against the weather. There are numerous technicians and tradesmen based in Prague who can provide you with any service you require and may diagnose an issue which may have been left undetected previously.