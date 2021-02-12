How to Make Your Home More Sustainable in 2021

As we’re almost two months into 2021, and a year after the coronavirus outbreak, now more than ever, people realise that a more sustainable life begins at home.

For those trying to improve their carbon footprint and adopt a more eco-friendly approach to living, what better time to start than during a lockdown when confined to the four corners of your home? Leaders around the world are calling for a Green Industrial Revolution intending to encourage homeowners to invest in eco-friendly home improvements.

There are several ways to make your home more sustainable this year, which will not only reduce your impact on the environment, and minimise your energy bills, but could raise the value of your property too. Cutting down on your energy and carbon emissions can be done by reducing household waste and implementing sustainable heating solutions, both simple but very effective changes.

Keep reading to find out more about how you can live a more sustainable life in 2021, all from the comfort of your home.

Reduce waste and grow green

We’re all guilty of overindulging sometimes, and this often happens when we buy food. Few people only purchase what they know they will eat and so the majority of food waste comes from food going out of date. Wasted food ends up in landfills, where it later produces methane gas having a detrimental effect on the environment. If you’re guilty of throwing away a lot of food, why not use it as compost for your plants or simply, put more effort into only buying food you know you will eat and store it appropriately to ensure it lasts and doesn’t end up as waste.

As more people have found themselves spending time at home, it could be the perfect time to start growing your food. There are many benefits to starting a vegetable garden, not only will it help reduce your carbon footprint, but it can improve your health too. There’s no need for the food to travel across the globe or be cased in plastic packaging. You can simply, grow, pick, wash and make your meals straight from your garden.

Invest in smart technology

When it comes to knowing how much energy you use at home, smart technology allows you to take control. Most smart temperature controls for heating and air conditioning have digital devices to show you exactly where your energy is going. The devices can also connect to your smartphone, allowing you to control your home’s energy remotely. Smart technology helps implement small changes around your home, such as turning off lights and temperature systems when they’re no longer being used, saving you a fortune on energy bills .

Update your energy systems