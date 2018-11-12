How to Choose the Best Designs for your Stair Railing

If your house has multiple levels, then you would definitely need stairs to move up and down comfortably. Railing for staircases come in various different styles, materials, colors, and designs. Depending on the existing décor of your home and personal preferences, you can choose the ideal stair railing design. We’ve listed a few options that you need to keep in mind when selecting the right one.

What are the benefits of stair railing?

There is no denying that stair railing occupies a major part of the interior of a home. Whether you create it using wood, stone or marble, without a stylish element, your interior may be lacking. The functions of this railing include forming a path to connect the downstairs and upstairs living spaces. This ensures continuity, safety, and comfort to the house members.

Modern staircase railing designs help in bringing transformation to your interiors. This significant feature is more than just a functional aspect of a house. The right selection of a staircase railing becomes the focal point in any home. There are also several ways in which you can get a unique design.

What types of railing would you choose?

A railing system can be made using different types of materials. The most common materials are wrought iron, glass, stainless steel, and wood. Each carefully chosen to create the best design. You can choose the material that gives you the perfect traditional or contemporary appearance and still stays within your budget.

What to consider when selecting a staircase railing style

It is important that the style of stair railing meet your specific level of quality. Pay attention to the colors, influences, and details that shape your home. Whether you want that rustic appeal, or choose minimal wire or cable railings, selecting the right one will yield an impressive design accent to any architectural interior.

Budget

Budget is also something to take into consideration when choosing these types of railings. Different railings come in different price ranges and offer various features to the user. By understanding the features offered, and how well it suits your needs, comparing prices will help you make the right selection.

Keep in mind aesthetics and safety

When selecting the right staircase railing for your house, you need to ensure that it’s not just aesthetically pleasing but also safe. You need to check your local building codes to find out how tall railings and hand extensions can be. This consideration would ensure that it is safe for everyone’s use. Choose the style that you desire and at the same time, one that fulfills all of your safety needs, before installing.

Size

Staircases are designed to prevent any accidental fall-overs. Regarding height, the position and size of a staircase railing should be between 34 and 38 inches. For easy gripping, there should be a gap of at least 1.5 to 2 inches.

Theme

Depending on the theme and the decor of your home, a staircase railing can be easily matched to suit your interior concepts for a statement look. Experimenting with designs can add a sense of style to your functional space.

Conclusion

Staircases can be built to add a ‘wow’ factor to any interior. These are just some of the ways that can help you infuse texture, style, and warmth but also compliment the entire aesthetic of your home.