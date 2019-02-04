12 Design Solutions To Make a Small Room Look More Spacious

Small is the opposite of large, but it isn’t necessarily the opposite of good. Many of us live in small spaces and are still satisfied because smaller apartments or houses are not only more affordable but also easier to maintain, more practical, and even cozier. The only issue with small spaces is that they may seem cramped or pressing because of poor organization, ill-conceived design or just clutter. The good news is that there are lots of simple tricks you can use to expand even a very small room visually.

Similar to how you don’t necessarily need to be a web designer to create a cool website with the help of a free website builder, you don’t have to be an interior designer to create a sensation of spaciousness in a seemingly tight room. Just follow our tips and see how your abode transforms before your eyes.

Clear the walkways

As a rule, the more floor you see, the larger the room looks. Remove furniture that blocks the walkway, put smaller furniture (such as an ottoman or a low table) in the center and arrange taller objects along the walls to make your room visually larger and taller.

Avoid color contrast between walls and furniture

When choosing furniture and drapes for your room, try to match them with the color of the walls. A sharp contrast will create an unwanted effect of division or interruption while you need unity and synergy to achieve that sense of endlessness. The same rule applies to rugs and fabrics: opt for small prints and unified colors to make the room visually bigger.

Light it up

A well-lit room will always look bigger, so open up your windows, swap heavy drapes for sheer ones and add more artificial light. Try to brighten up every area of the room instead of concentrating all the light in one point above the head. A few lighting elements (like recessed or track lighting) spread around the room will help to expand the space. Multiple lighting points will make your eyes wander all around instead of focusing on one spot.

Deal with the clutter

Clutter may steal lots of valuable space in your home. Things you never used or never liked must be removed from your personal space. Then you’ll be able to organize what you love and cherish efficiently. Work out ways how collections and other small objects can be hidden away from sight (use behind-the-door space, closed shelves or drawers).

Use lighter colors

Like it or not, you’ll have to opt for a light color palette for walls, floor, and furniture because light colors reflect light and visually expand the room. Dark colors, although being intimate and cozy, work the opposite way absorbing light and shrinking your abode. If you are bored with white and beige hues, experiment with light tones of green and blue.

Buy smart furniture

You need to create an airy sensation, and there are 3 ways you can achieve this effect on your furniture. Firstly, avoid boxy chairs and sofas and swap them for the ones on raised legs. Secondly, opt for see-through pieces of furniture such as lucite chairs, glass tables, or transparent tabletops that feel like they don’t take space at all. And thirdly, for a small room, you’d better buy multi-functional and foldable furniture that can be removed when not in use. An ottoman that transforms into a coffee table, a sofa that has lots of storage space inside or a bed that folds into a wardrobe… Such smart furniture can free up lots of space without compromising comfort and functionality.

Try the magic of mirrors

Large mirrors can visually double your room space if placed strategically. If you are biased against an entirely mirrored wall, the same effect can be achieved by a large, stylishly framed mirror you can hang on the wall or lean against it. It will reflect the light so that you won’t be able to discern where your room really begins and where it actually ends.

Avoid placing furniture against walls

The logic tells us that we will have more space in the room if we put furniture against the walls. However, pulling it away from the walls (leaving a few inches space) creates a better effect – the openness and spaciousness you are looking for. The only objects we recommend placing closer to the walls are tall pieces of furniture such as wardrobes and bookcases. A floor-to-ceiling bookcase draws the eye upwards and, therefore, makes the room visually taller.

Place emphasis on the ceiling

As outlined above, objects that lead the eye upward make the room look bigger. Adding bright accents to the ceiling or hanging a bookshelf just under the ceiling creates an effect of a taller space.

Use stripes to make the room look longer

Similar to how vertically stripped clothes make us look thinner and taller, putting a striped carpet or painting the floor so that stripes would run along the length of the room creates a feeling of endlessness.

Choose one but big

Sometimes we think that it is better to fill the room with multiple smaller pieces of furniture instead of cramping the whole space with one big element. This is actually not true. Placing one big sofa or bed in the room may be a winning solution because it reduces clutter and makes your room look more ordered. So if you can’t decide between a small sofa with a couple of arm-chairs and a big sofa, opt for the latter.

Systematize your books and knick-knacks by color

If you’ve got lots of books or can’t resist bringing souvenirs from your trips, you need to organize them to avoid cluttering your small private space. Consider organizing your bookshelves by color, making them look like huge boxes of watercolors and introducing some stylish order to your abode.

As you can see, a small home isn’t a just a random place but rather a challenge that stimulates your inner designer to think outside the box. Don’t be afraid of experimenting and living big.