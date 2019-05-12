Chukwunonso Merah Explains How to Add Market Value Through Renovations

When deciding to sell a home, it is very likely that one will want to maximize the possible revenue that they will be able to get for their property. Unfortunately, increasing the value of an existing home is not easy. In fact, it is often impossible if the owner is unwilling to spend some of their own money in advance. This means that they will pay to make property upgrades that will translate into a higher asking price. So, what are some of the most important upgrades that one should look into when considering the sale of their home?

Remodel the Kitchen

The kitchen and bathroom have long been the two of the most important rooms in every home. This is because they are generally the most obvious selling points and determine if the buyer will be interested or not. So, it is not an understatement to say that these two rooms should be prioritized when it comes to the sale of any property. The hard part, however, is deciding which portion of the two should be remodeled or renovated. After all, completely revamping the entire kitchen or bathroom is usually not a good idea as it will be quite expensive and may not flow well with the overall ambiance of the house.

Instead, the specific areas that someone should focus on include sinks, cabinetry, and countertops. The reason why is that these types of assets are fairly easy to replace with upgraded versions. More importantly, they will be relatively cheap compared to the overall asking price of most homes. Thus, the investor might be able to get some hefty gains by just putting down a few thousand dollars for sporadic improvements throughout the kitchen and the bathroom.

Do Not Neglect the Yard

Although it is quite self-explanatory, a lot of homeowners fail to realize just how important their front and back yards are. Usually, however, the front yard is much more significant. Why? Because it will be the first thing that any prospective buyers will see when they come for a visit and this “curb appeal” can buy or sell a house in an instant This makes the initial impression of a lively front yard one of the most important factors in real estate. Additionally, making sure that someone’s front yard is looking presentable is relatively cheap compared to more drastic remodels and updates.

This is because the vast majority of the work can be handled by the homeowner who will just need to invest in some basic tools such as a lawnmower. Of course, according to an industry expert and owner of the renovation company EZPZ, Chukwunonso Merah, people can dedicate as much capital as they would like. Those who want to really boost their property value can look into landscaping providers to completely revolutionize their yards and make them dozens of times more appealing. Nevertheless, those who just buy a trowel and a lawnmower and do the work themselves can also count on a small boost.

Replace the Entry Door

Although most new homes come with solid steel doors that are borderline impenetrable, those whose houses do not carry the same luxury should invest in it. Buying and replacing an old entry door with a state-of-the-art one that has improved security and visual appeal will make it much easier to ask for a higher price. Not to mention that the actual homeowner will be eligible to enjoy the perks of added security while they continue residing in the property.

Upgrade the Garage Door

As with the front yard, a lot of homes are built in a way that forces their garages to face the street. Well, if the door is in a less-than-perfect state or unfunctional, it could be off-putting to the prospective buyers who will now have to worry about making the change themselves. Also, buying a solid new door normally costs below $2,000 and gets a 70-80-percent recovery of the invested capital upon sale. Thus, the vast majority of this purchase can be looked at as a long-term investment.

Smart Technology

Ultimately, Chukwunonso Merah advises everyone to research smart technology options if they are looking to get an easy boost in value without a hefty price tag. For those unfamiliar, this includes any asset that is in some way connected to the internet or usable through mobile technology. Examples include entry-way cameras that can be accessed from one’s phone, keyless and remote unlocking, self-regulating thermostats, self-monitoring security and fire systems, and various forms of smart lighting that can be turned on and off remotely. Naturally, there are many more options that one could go for. Nevertheless, those mentioned above few are a great start!