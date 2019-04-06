5 Beautiful Upgrades for the Country Backyard

Country living has its upsides. Wide open spaces. Unobstructed views of the sunsets. Fresh air. But if you’re searching for ways to add a little more chic to your country space, consider these beautiful backyard upgrades.

Stock Tank

Not just for use as a water trough for your livestock, a stock tank can be easily transformed into a pool for you and your family to enjoy throughout warm the spring and summer months. This simple DIY is inexpensive, given that the average cost of a pool ranges between $20,000 and $30,000. Standard galvanized metal stock tanks provide a modern, rustic look that can complement almost any backyard living space. To keep the pool clean, you can drain it after each use or consider using an above ground pool pump and filter.

Outdoor Canopy

Shade is essential when it comes to backyard living. And if your backyard is lacking big, beautiful shade trees opt for an outdoor canopy. You can use a canopy for just about anything, whether you’re hosting a birthday or baby shower or just hanging out with your kids. And, you can choose to keep your canopy up with a more permanent style outfitted with comfy chairs and a table or choose an option that can be set up and broken down quickly for weekend gatherings.

Tree House

Give the kids, and kids at heart, a place to hang out and make memories. The addition of a tree house is a great way to do just that. Relatively easy to put together with a little forethought and handiwork, tree houses can be as minimalistic or as fancy as you want them to be. If you’re looking for a good place to get inspiration or even tree house supplies, there are helpful websites that can point you in the right direction for when you’re ready to take on this backyard project.

Chic Shed

Forget the man cave. This time it’s all about the shed. In a weekend you can makeover a traditional storage shed (you know the kind that typically houses your shovels, trowels and garden supplies) into a place where you can sit back, relax and sip lemonade with your best gals. Add your own unique touches to the interior of the shed with a bright coat of paint or consider upholstering classic printed fabrics to the interior. Next, bring in a comfy and stylish couch, bar cart and accessories like rugs and decorative baskets to complete your DIY.

Fire Pit

A fire pit makes for a great place to gather with friends and family from season to season, whether you’re coming together to roast marshmallows for s’mores in the summertime or cozying up with blankets and hot cocoa in the winter months. There is a seemingly endless amount of different styles of outdoor fire pits to choose from so you can be as creative or as traditional as you’d like with these backyard projects. Inexpensive quarry rock or river rocks can be used to make a fire ring, as these materials are easy to work with and stack and they are fireproof. To get started dig your pit just below the soil line and line your the outer ring of the pit with your stone materials, using mortar to keep the rocks in place for a permanent fire pit.

There’s a lot of ways to make your country backyard chic, from fire pits and chic sheds to stock pools, these backyard upgrades will make your place the hot spot where everyone wants to be.