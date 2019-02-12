A-Absolute Plumbing, Heating & Air Break Down Common Problems Caused by This Year’s Extreme Cold

When winter’s coldest temperatures arrive, it pays to make sure that your home plumbing and heating systems are operating at peak efficiency. Extremely cold weather like the polar vortex places a strain on these systems, increasing the likelihood that they will fail. Plumbing and heating specialists like A-Absolute Plumbing, Heating & Air are often at their busiest during the winter months, repairing problems and keeping homeowners warm and their water is running.

There are concrete steps you can take to make sure that your plumbing and heating system are optimized for extremely cold weather. These tips from A-Absolute Plumbing Heating & Air will help you keep your home safe and warm during the winter.

Frozen Pipes

The most common plumbing problems faced during the winter are frozen pipes. When water pipes are exposed or not properly insulated, they can freeze, cutting off the water supply to the home. In many cases, frozen pipes will burst, causing severe water leaks in the home. A good plumber can repair these issues without any trouble, but it is best to be on the safe side and to apply preventative measures.

First, make sure that your pipes are adequately insulated. This is especially true for homeowners in mobile or manufactured housing, where the pipes may be exposed to the cold air. Adding insulation and making sure that the area under the home is completely closed off will help.

The next tip is to make sure that you leave the faucets running slightly. When the faucets are kept running with hot water coming through them, they will not freeze. Finally, open all of your cabinets where water pipes reside. This will help the heat from your home get into the cabinets and help prevent the water pipes from freezing.

Water Heater Problems

Water heaters last for about ten years. If your water heater is nearing the end of its life cycle, contact a plumber to help you find a suitable replacement. Water heaters are strained during the winter months because it takes significantly more energy to heat the water to the proper temperature. Preventative maintenance can be the best way to avoid problems with your water heater.

Heat Cycling

Heat cycling is a problem for many older heating systems. The system turns itself off and on far more frequently than usual, wasting energy and increasing your heating bills. If this is happening, contact a qualified heating specialist and have the problem repaired before it costs you too much money.

Carbon Monoxide

This is a crucial safety tip. You should always have a carbon monoxide detector in your home. Ideally, you should have one on each level of your home and one in each bedroom. These units will be activated when an unsafe level of carbon monoxide has been reached and when the house needs to be evacuated. A heating system of any age can have problems with carbon monoxide, so if you have a new heating system, you are not necessarily safe. Having your furnace inspected yearly will cut down on the likelihood of this problem occurring.

Lack of Heat

When your heating system is not performing at peak efficiency, it could heat your home unevenly. First, make sure that your home is adequately insulated and that the doors and windows are properly sealed. A great deal of heat can be lost around leaking doors and windows.

If your heating system is behaving erratically, make sure that the air ducts and vents are clean. HVAC systems are vulnerable to problems with the air handler as well.

If your heat is not working at all, you should first check your thermostat to make sure it is functioning properly. This can be a simple and inexpensive fix. Pilot light problems are another common issue when furnaces are not operating as they should. Call a professional heating specialist to make sure everything is working.

Stay Warm This Winter

Stay safe and warm in extreme winter weather conditions like the polar vortex. Together with experienced heating and plumbing specialists like A-Absolute Plumbing, Heating & Air, you can make sure that your home systems are operating at peak efficiency. Having your furnace and HVAC systems inspected annually is the most important preventive step toward a well-heated home. Rely on your plumber for help with your pipes and your water heater.