7 Awesome Things an Automated Home Can Do for You

When you think of creating an automated home, chances are good you picture things like smart thermostats or being able to monitor your home through CCTV cameras remotely. Those are definitely possibilities, but there is so much more than you can do! In truth, home automation is able to help you solve problems and address a wide range of needs within your life, saving you time, money, hassle, and even sanity. Here are seven things that an automated home can do that you might not have really thought about.

1. Control Your Home Theatre

One capability of the automated home that is growing in popularity is the ability to control your home theatre system from a single app, or even by voice. Smart devices can network together, allowing you to control your TV, your Blu-ray player, your surround sound system, and other components easily.

2. Listen to Music

Cue up the tunes and enjoy your playlist from anywhere in your automated home. With smart speakers and home hubs, you can listen to just about anything you want, whether you’re an Apple Music subscriber, an iTunes fan, a user of Amazon Music, or if you have your songs stored somewhere else.

3. Set the Mood with Light

Turning the lights on and off is no longer a chore with the modern automated home. With a single smartphone app and the right lighting technology, you can turn any lights in your home on or off with the touch of a single button. You can also adjust the level of illumination, and even the color to get the right mood.

4. Secure Your Garage

Today’s automated home gives you the ability to control your garage door from your smartphone. A tap of a virtual button and the door opens or closes, even if you’re miles away. You can even check if the door is closed remotely.

5. Save Power

Home automation offers the ability to save power in myriad ways. For instance, you gain precise control over your heating and cooling, as well as your lighting – the three major sources of energy consumption in the home.

6. Improve Security and Peace of Mind

A wide array of new security tools has hit the market, from doorbell cameras to CCTV cameras and other monitoring tools. Using these allows you to enjoy peace of mind knowing that your home and family are protected at all times.

7. Keep Your Cool

Finally, an automated home helps you keep your cool. There’s no more worrying about whether you left the aircon off, or if you should have adjusted the thermostat before you left. With the right technology, not only can you program the thermostat to your family’s routine, but you can control your heating and cool from your smartphone or tablet.

As you can see, there are lots of awesome things that an automated home can do for you, and this is just the beginning. There’s so much more to come!