6 Steps to Planning Your House Remodel

The first step to planning your house remodel is deciding what you want. If specific areas of the home need work, such as a kitchen or bathroom, then it is best to focus on those rooms first. However, if this project has been in the works for a while and you’re not sure where to start, then it’s time to make a list! Allocate time for each area of your home and write down the things that need improvement. This way you can prioritize which projects will give you the most return on investment.

1. Get a free estimate from contractors for your project

If you’re not sure what your budget will be, then find out! Get a free estimate from contractors for the work that needs to get done. You can also do this if you know how much money is in the bank and want to figure out where it’s best spent. This information is especially important when working with professionals who charge per hour. Once you know how much time a project will take, you can determine if it’s worth spending the money to complete that task or if another area of your home needs more attention.

2. Find out how much you’ll need for the remodel

The cost of the project will depend on what you want to change and how much time it takes. Most professionals charge per hour, so if your bathroom remodel doesn’t need new tile or fixtures, but needs a lot of work done with painting walls and cabinets, then this may be an expensive project for them. Finding out how much you’ll have to spend will also determine the type of professionals you’ll hire. For example, if your budget is over $5000 then a contractor may be best to handle this project. However, if that number is under $1000, hiring an electrician for electrical work and a plumber for any plumbing issues might be ideal.

3. Figure out what kind of materials you want to use in the remodel, and where to find them

One of the best things about home improvement projects is that you get to choose your materials. This can be a lot of fun, but also overwhelming when trying to decide what’s best for your space. There are many different types of tiles, cabinets, and appliances available at local stores or online retailers like Wayfair. When figuring out how much money you have to spend, remember that some materials are more expensive than others. So if you want a high-quality countertop or shower tile but only have enough for basic cabinets and carpeting, then make sure your design reflects those spending choices.

4. Choose colors that will make your house stand out from others

Another fun part of home improvement is choosing color palettes. Some people like to stick with neutral colors, while others may want a pop of bright green or red on their walls and cabinets. Whatever the case, make sure that these choices reflect your personality as well as bring out more character in your space. Even if this project is for someone else, like a family member, make sure you’re both on the same page with your color choices.

5. Create a plan with measurements and sketches of what you would like done

Once you have a solid idea in your head of what needs to get done, create an actual plan. Start by writing out measurements for the space that will be changed and then sketching pictures or ideas of how it should look when finished. Add any notes about things like electrical outlets needed on different walls, whether there’s enough space for new cabinets, or if you need to build out more space. This is also a good time to add any appliances that will need to be moved and stored in the old ones.

6. Set realistic deadlines – don’t wait until it’s too late!

When it comes to home improvement projects, deadlines are very important. Whether you’re trying to complete this project with a holiday party or before the arrival of guests for the weekend, set clear and realistic timeframes. If you need someone else to do work on your property like adding new grass or fixing up an old shed, then make sure they know the deadline as well. This way, everyone is on the same page and can work together to complete this project within a reasonable timeframe.

You might be excited to start this process, but the best way is to take your time and plan. The house you live in will serve as a home for years to come so make sure it’s perfect! Remember these steps and we hope they help you get started on planning your ideal home remodel.