6 Signs of a Gas Leak in Your Home

A typical Australian home will have around a couple of natural gas-powered appliances. Hot water and warm air are the most common requirements met by these appliances. When you have these systems in your home, there is always a chance of gas leaks. It is important to know what can cause potential leaks and how to prevent them.

Symptoms of Gas Leaks in Your Home

Gas leaks are serious issues and should be handled by licensed Plumber Sydney. You should however be able to detect them in time to call an expert.

Here are the common signs that indicate that there may be a gas leak in your home:

The Odor of Rotten Eggs

Gas suppliers typically add a compound known as Mercaptan to natural gas to provide it with a unique odor. This chemical makes it easier for you to detect any gas leak. Its odor is similar to that of rotten eggs. If you experience this smell, you should immediately move out of your home and call your plumber.

Dead Plants or Grass

When there is a crack in the gas pipes, the leaking gas will absorb the oxygen in the surrounding air. Since natural gas is supplied through pipes underneath your property, such cracks can cause the plants and grass in your yard to shrivel and die. If you notice dead leaves and yellow grass without any explanation, you should call the professionals for an inspection.

Increased Feeling of Fatigue or Sickness

If you suffer from the following symptoms when you are at home, they may be signs of a gas leak:

Sickness

Nausea

Weakness

Headache

Suffocation

If this happens without any explanation, you should call an ambulance before getting your home inspected by a licensed plumber.

Discolored Flames

The furnace in your home is designed to produce a blue flame. If you notice a yellow flame, it should not be treated as normal. It can mean there is a problem with ventilation with the appliance. Call your local gas Installation professional and get the system checked for any signs of a gas leak.

Unexplained Deterioration of Houseplants

Many times, gas leaks may be occurring for some time and homeowners may never detect them. This causes a persistent decline in the level of oxygen in the house. Dead or unhealthy houseplants in the dining area, bedroom, and/or kitchen are common examples of this issue. It is important to fix this issue in time, as it can also affect the health of humans.

Unexplained Skin Irritation

Gas leaks behind a wall or ceiling can cause some people to develop symptoms of skin irritation. If you have one or more family members showing this symptom without any reason, it can be a sign of a gas leak. Excess concentration of natural gas in the air can also numbness or blisters. Skin discoloration is a sign of long-term exposure to carbon monoxide.

If you notice one or more of these symptoms, you should immediately get in touch with your local plumbers.