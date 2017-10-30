4 Tips to Boost the Value of Your Home

Nearly 67% of all homes in the United States are owner-occupied. Studies also show that most homeowners will spend more on materials and upgrades in the first six months of homeownership than they will for the rest of the time they own the home. As a homeowner, you should focus on making your residence appealing and more valuable. The more work you put into upgrading your home, the easier you will find it to turn a profit when the time comes to sell. The money and time invested into making these upgrades will more than pay off in the long run. Read below to find out about some of the best ways to boost the value of your home.

1. Painting is Always a Good Idea

The most affordable way to boost the value and appeal of your home is by having it painted. Hiring professional painters for the interior and exterior is beneficial. As time goes by, the paint on and in your home will begin to look a bit dull and worn. Rather than letting this dull paint reduce the appeal of your home, you need to get it fixed. If you are trying to sell your home, a fresh coat of paint can help to make it look new. Before hiring painters for this type of work, you will need to take the time to get a few quotes. Once you have information about what each of the painting companies in your area can do, choosing the best one will be much easier. If you need to have your home painted, then contact the team at Paysons Painting. They have the experience required to get this job done correctly.

2. Remodeling Your Home’s Kitchen

One of the most used rooms in a home is the kitchen. Making sure that your kitchen is both eye-catching and functional should be something you are passionate about. Over time, your kitchen may start to look dated and remodeling it is a great idea. When remodeling a kitchen, you will be able to update things like countertops and fixtures. Taking time to figure out which materials to use for this project is essential. Using granite on your countertops can raise the value of your home substantially. If you are unsure about what you want to change in your existing kitchen, then working with remodeling professionals is essential. These professionals will be able to inspect your existing kitchen and then offer suggestions regarding how to make it better.

3. Increasing Energy Efficiency is Important

By boosting the level of energy efficiency, you can also add value. Hiring professionals to perform an energy audit is a great way to see where changes will need to be made. Doing things like upgrading the doors, windows and HVAC unit in your home can provide you with far more energy efficiency. This will help to save you a lot of money on energy bills and can be a great way to reel in a buyer is you are selling your home. Without a bit of professional help, you will find it difficult to get new energy efficient additions installed the right way.

4. Get New Flooring

Another way to boost the value of your home is by investing in new flooring. If the home you live in has carpet flooring, you should replace them with hardwoods. The hardwood flooring is both more appealing and will usually last a lot longer than carpeting. There are tons of different types of hardwood floors on the market, which is why you will need to do some research before making a decision. Once you know what kind of hardwood flooring you want, you will have to hire professionals to install. Usually, companies that do this type of work will have a large crew that can get the job done quickly and correctly.