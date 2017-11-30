4 Repairs to Make Before Selling Your Home

Selling your home isn’t as simple as “list it, and they will come.” Before putting your home on the market, it’s important to make sure that it will appeal to potential buyers. An outdated home that’s in desperate need of repair may sit on the market for months or years before a willing buyer comes along.

Be sure to make these four repairs before selling your home.

1. Painting

One of the simplest and quickest ways to make your home more appealing to buyers is to add a fresh coat of paint. You don’t even have to hire a professional to paint your walls. Just pick out a color and get to work.

Experts recommend choosing neutral, bright colors because they appeal to most people. Lighter colors also make rooms look bigger and more open than dark colors.

If you have wallpaper in your home, you may want to consider removing it and painting the walls. Don’t assume buyers will look past it; they won’t. Wallpaper will make your home look outdated and will turn potential buyers off.

2. Landscaping

Many sellers underestimate the importance of curb appeal. If a potential buyer pulls up to your home and sees overgrown plants, debris everywhere and untrimmed tree limbs, you may lose them before they even have a chance to step inside the front door.

You don’t have to spend a fortune on professional landscaping, but it’s important to tidy up your yard. Remove debris, trim tree limbs that are hanging over the house, and take care of overgrown plants. Consider adding fresh mulch or pine straw to make planting beds look neater.

Plant flowers if it’s spring or summer, and remove leaves if it’s fall or winter.

3. Kitchen and Bathrooms

Buyers want updated kitchens and bathrooms. If you don’t have the funds to remodel these key areas of your home, consider doing at least a little updating.

Installing new counters or cabinets can immediately give a kitchen a whole new look. If that’s not in the budget, replacing appliances can create a similar effect.

In the bathroom, the vanity and flooring are two key areas to update if you don’t have the budget to update your shower or bath.

If there are any issues with your home’s plumbing, you’ll want to take care of these repairs before you list your home for sale. Keep in mind that plumbing and underground pipe repair can be expensive, so make sure you budget for these potential repairs.

4. Structural Issues

If your home has any structural issues, now would be the right time to repair them. If you’re looking to get the highest price possible for your home, you’ll want to take care of:

Roof repairs

HVAC issues

Electrical repairs

Foundation issues

Not all components need to be replaced, but if they are hanging on by a thread, you may want to replace them before listing your home. Buyers want these big-ticket items to be in good working condition before buying, as costs can be significant.