As 2020 draws to a close, it’s easy to see that it has been a tough year for millions of people. Between COVID-19 and rising unemployment, real estate and the economy at large have taken a huge hit. As a result, many property owners are looking for ways to increase the value of their homes in 2021 and beyond. Fortunately, there are various ways to increase the value of your property and recover from the economic downturn. So, let’s take a closer look at 3 ways to raise your property value in 2021!

Invest in Long-Term Restoration

If you have a home that’s more than 30 years old, it could likely benefit from a makeover. This doesn’t mean that you need to start knocking down walls and completely redesigning your house. That said, investing in long-term restoration is a great way to increase the value of your house in the short-term and protect your property from volatile markets in the long-term.

For example, brick porches and chimneys are a great way to increase the durability and value of your home. Brick tends to stand the test of time more than many other materials, both in terms of physical resilience and general popularity. So, if you’d like to give your home a makeover or get repairs done to your existing brickwork, be sure to contact the experts at Brickworks Property Restoration .

Evaluate Your Home’s Curb Appeal

A lot of homeowners dismiss curb appeal because it is relatively subjective. However, it is also one of the most important elements of increasing a home’s resale value. If your home doesn’t look good from the street, it will be harder to sell, forcing you to drop the price. This means that evaluating your curb appeal now could end up making you money whenever you’re ready to sell your property.

While you can certainly evaluate your own home’s curb appeal to a degree, you’ll probably want to bring in a second (or third) pair of eyes. You don’t necessarily need to hire a professional, but it could help you find ways to improve your property’s appearance and make important repairs without breaking the bank. Enlisting the help of an exterior designer or even a seasoned real estate agent could be invaluable in the long run.

Break Out the Paint

Repainting your home — both inside and out — is by far one of the best ways to increase its value in a relatively short amount of time. Additionally, if you feel confident enough to do the work yourself, you could end up saving hundreds or even thousands on labor costs. However, you should make sure you know what you’re doing, as a subpar paint job could do more harm than good.

Whether you just want to spruce up the look of your house or change colors completely, you should be sure to invest in high-quality paint. More often than not, trying to save money on cheaper products will end up losing more money when you’re ready to sell your home. In short, don’t be cheap when it comes to restoring your property!