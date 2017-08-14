Marketing Festival Comes to Prague on November 9th

Prague’s Congress Centre will host the Marketing Festival on November 9-10, which will see the top names in digital marketing take the stage. The annual event includes 1,700 marketers from around the world, 9 top speakers and 50 workshops.

The two-day event will include workshops on Thursday and the top 9 speakers on Friday.

The event’s roster of “marketing evangelists” include Moz’s Rand Fishkin, Google’s Avinash Kaushik, Nielson’s Dr. Bradley Vines, Bob Hoffman of the Ad Contrarian, Unbounce’s Oli Gardner and more.

Speakers will focus on topics like search, digital marketing strategy, advertising, link building and more.

A ticket to the two-day festival includes access to the workshops and speaking events, parties, food, video recordings of the lecture and networking opportunities. Lectures and workshops will be hosted in English.

The fifth installment of the festival will see more workshops and some of the most respected names in the digital marketing industry. In 2016, the festival hosted 29 workshops, in 2015 only 20. The 2017 installment will see more than double the number of workshops.

Considered the largest Czech marketing event, the Marketing Festival launched its first event in 2012 with speakers like Neil Patel, Mike King, and Cyrus Shepard. The event was a success, with 1,000 attendees.

The second Festival was an even greater success. Last year, 50% of the tickets to the event were sold in just eight minutes. Tickets for this year’s event sold out completely just a few weeks after going on sale on March 14.

The achievement did not come without a few bumps along the way. In early March, ticket buyers faced technical issues when trying to purchase their tickets.

“Due to unexpected problems with the credit card payment and having to remove lots of duplicities, we weren’t really sure for a moment, and we’re doing our best to fix all of the issues with some of the tickets ASAP,” the Marketing Festival wrote on its Facebook page.

After eight hours of the sale, only 26% of tickets remained.

The Marketing Festival also announced a new project in June: E-commerce Expo Prague. The large-scale trade fair will be held in January 2018 and will host up to 3,000 e-commerce professionals from all over Czechia. Up to 100 exhibitors will be present, giving attendees the opportunity to network.

Unlike the Marketing Festival event, the E-commerce Expo Prague appears to be more Czech-oriented and will be one of the largest expos of its kind in the country.