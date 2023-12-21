BREAKING: Mass Shooting in Prague; 15 Died, 24 Seriously Injured at Faculty of Arts

A tragic incident occurred at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in Prague on Thursday, December 21, 2023. A gunman opened fire on students and staff, killing 14 people and injuring 25 others. The shooter was later found dead by the police, who suspect he committed suicide.

The motive of the attack is still unknown, but some witnesses reported that the gunman was a former student who had been expelled from the faculty. He was armed with two pistols and a rifle and wore a bulletproof vest and a mask. He entered the building around 10 a.m. and started shooting randomly at people in the hallways and classrooms.

The faculty was quickly evacuated and cordoned off by the police, who arrived at the scene within minutes. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, where some of them remain in critical condition. The university declared a day of mourning and offered psychological support to the victims and their families.

The shooting has shocked the Czech Republic and the international community, as it is one of the deadliest mass shootings in Europe in recent years. The president, the prime minister, and other political leaders condemned the violence and expressed their condolences to the bereaved. The police are investigating the background and possible connections of the shooter, as well as the security measures at the faculty.