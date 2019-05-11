US Standard Products on the Importance of Safety Training and Equipment

For workplaces to stay in safety compliance, training must be provided so that all employees use safety equipment properly. If these products are misused, there will be an increased risk to all employees in the business. Workplace productivity will be lost, and the cost of retraining and replacing employees is high.

The National Safety Council estimates that workplace injuries and deaths cost $151 billion in the year 2016. OSHA publishes statistics regarding worker safety in the United States. Construction was the deadliest industry studied, with 20.7 percent of all workplace deaths in this industry. The four safety problems leading to the most deaths were falls, being struck by an object, electrocutions, and being caught in between spaces. If these four problems could be solved, 582 employees’ lives could be saved each year.

Fortunately, help is available to increase safety compliance in businesses of all types. US Standard Products breaks down the process of training employees how to work properly and in accordance with all safety standards.

Understanding Workplace Hazards

Workplace safety officers must analyze all the tasks required in each company. They must draw up lists of potentially hazardous occupations and the dangerous tasks that may be required in each position. Safety officers also need to pay attention to sedentary and repetitive tasks which may not be thought of as hazardous. Repetitive stress injuries can cause just as much lost work time.

Adding Safety Equipment

Each occupation needs to be analyzed to find out whether certain types of equipment can help to keep employees safe at work. For example, in construction, eye protection and fall prevention are extremely important. In occupations that have a high noise background, hearing protection is necessary. In industries with particulates or gases in the air, breathing protection is extremely important.

Many different occupations benefit from the use of safety equipment. The process of training employees to use this equipment is generally straightforward. Most employees will be compliant with safety regulations, but some employees will resist. These employees need to be singled out and taught that they are taking unnecessary risks with their own and others’ safety. If they persist in not using the necessary safety equipment, they should be censured or let go.

Training Employees

Employees need to be taught the proper use of all safety equipment. Whether they are using eye protection, hearing protection, or fall prevention equipment, they need to be sure that they are always prepared to put these items into use during work. Misusing items can lead to risk, sometimes even more risk than if the equipment were not used at all. Safety compliance officers need to make sure that each employee fully understands the use and operations of all relevant safety equipment.

Vulnerable Areas

OSHA cited the following violations frequently in the fiscal year 2018. Fall protection in construction was the most commonly cited violation. Following fall protection is the proper use of scaffolding. Needing respiratory protection is another dangerous condition in the workplace if the equipment is not provided. These common violations can show workplace safety officers where they need to concentrate their efforts.

Safety First

Workplace safety is a rapidly evolving field. Each year, new safety equipment is produced which can help dangerous occupations reduce their level of risk. Workplace safety officers need to keep their skills current so that they can train others in how to use these lifesaving pieces of equipment. It is important to keep in mind that all industries can be dangerous if safety protocols are not followed. US Standard Products can help any workplace find the best equipment to protect the workers and the bottom line.