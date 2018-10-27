TLK Fusion Explains Disruptive Marketing

Today’s consumers are saturated with marketing messages. From online ads on their cell phones to television commercials, consumers are skilled at ignoring messages that are boring or irrelevant. To reach today’s consumer, a more creative approach is necessary. TLK Fusion discusses the importance of disruptive marketing and outlines how it can work for you.

What is Disruptive Marketing?

Disruptive marketing breaks out of the confines of traditional advertising and reaches the consumer in an entirely new way. When companies, brands, or celebrities are looking for a different way to drive sales and engagement, agencies like TLK Fusion are ready to help. The best way to market in the saturated media landscape is to produce unique content that consumers want to see. Eye-catching, dynamic, and shareable, this content breaks down the barriers of traditional marketing.

Strategies That Work

Creating fresh and exciting content is a great strategy for disruptive marketing. The more that people talk about your content, whether it’s online or in person, the more successful you will be. Image posts, videos, and live online events are great ways to get started.

For celebrities, draw the viewer into your world. Give them a taste of what you are like in person. Focus on aspirational marketing: make the viewer want to be part of your inner circle. When the viewer feels like they know and trust your point of view, it’s possible to connect them with brands and opportunities that benefit you. Whether the benefit is financial or related to increased exposure, you’ll find that disruptive marketing is worth the time and effort.

Disruptive marketing on behalf of a brand or retail outlet works along the same principles. If you do it right, your consumer won’t realize they have received a sales pitch. It’s possible that they will be so intrigued by your content that they won’t mind the pitch. To enhance the value of your product or service, surround it with useful information.

For example, if you are marketing a cookware brand, work it into an online video featuring your favorite recipe. Engage a well-known internet personality to be part of your pitch. Fans of this person will seek out your content and will share it with their friends. People who love to cook will also be drawn into your marketing. Be sure that your content projects the kind of image that you want for your product. Consumers are sophisticated. They will pick up on blatant marketing techniques. For this method to work, you will need to be subtle. Humor and irreverence are great ways to make sure that your video is shared. Don’t overdo the humor, however, or you won’t be taken seriously.

For fashion brands, placing your clothing or accessories with style influencers is an invaluable step toward success. Skilled fashion marketers are available to get your product into the hands of celebrities and fashion icons. Everyone wants to know “who they’re wearing,” and your brand will get much-needed exposure.

Content Creators

If these tips seem too complex or time-consuming, it’s a great idea to hire a marketing agency to do the work for you. A reputable marketing agency like TLK Fusion is able to manage your entire campaign. Dedicated staff will produce the content you need. Marketing agencies have valuable connections to celebrities and influencers. They meet with people who have the power to change the media landscape and get their finger on the pulse of the latest trends.

A good marketing agency will be able to produce your content for you, making sure that you have freshly updated photos and videos to use at any time. With dedicated content creation staff, marketing companies can help any brand or celebrity bring their ideas to the next level.