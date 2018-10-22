Timur Yusufov on How Supplements Make a Better Athlete

Becoming an athlete is a road paved with difficult training, unexpected injuries, and various types of body aches. Nevertheless, those engaged in sports would agree that they enjoy their profession more than an average person. However, many athletes must be exposed to unorthodox eating, sleeping, and exercising habits to maintain the necessary condition.

Sometimes, to maximize the results, additional supplements are added to one’s diet. So, what is the actual purpose of these additions to one’s meals? Moreover, how exactly do they convert an average performer into a superior athlete? Timur Yusufov, an expert in the field, weighs in below:

Obtaining Nutrients That Are Difficult to Consume

Contrary to popular belief, only consuming traditional meals is not always going to deliver all the required macronutrients to one’s system. In fact, it is practically impossible to consume the necessary amount of certain nutrients without supplements. Take one of the most popular alternatives in the market, creatine.

It is used by athletes to help the muscles hold extra water. In turn, this allows the muscles to work harder and create larger scars. Those scars will then heal and increase the overall size of the muscle while building strength. Unfortunately, it is practically impossible to get the right amount of creatine from food.

It is usually found in meat products and should be taken in five-gram servings per day. Although one can get those five grams effortlessly through supplements, it will be difficult to do so with meat. After all, five grams of creatine will require about a dozen pounds of red meat.

Achieving Necessary Calorie Count

Athletes are sometimes forced to raise their body weight to stay competitive. A perfect example would be football players who tend to need an extra few pounds. To get there, however, one must consume more calories than they are spending. Meaning, the caloric intake during any given day should exceed the burning factor that one achieves through cardio exercise.

Well, as with creatine, there comes a time when the athlete may be unable to consume any additional food. In the words of Timur Yusufov, force-feeding oneself can be an unsafe practice for every athlete. Thus, people should stay away from it. To still reach the necessary calorie intake, however, one can rely on supplements.

Just think about the mind-boggling number of calories that mass gainers allow people to consume in one serving. Due to their ability to practically replace multiple meals, athletes can achieve spikes in weight relatively fast.

Micro-Nutrients

Even though it is easier to consume micro-nutrients than it is to get things like creatine, it can become quite challenging. For instance, getting all the necessary vitamins could quite literally mean that one must eat fruit and vegetables every few hours. In reality, such an approach is not practical and could inconvenience someone very quickly. This is where the mainstream supplements like One-A-Day pills sold by large retailers come in.

Energy Levels

Expectedly, performing at the highest level possible will not be something that every athlete can do at all times. Instead, they will have many days where their energy completely plummets. As Timur Yusufov notices, however, relying on coffee or energy drinks would be a mistake. Instead, the athlete should use natural supplements that offer an energy boost. These could be the powdered alternatives that mix with one’s drink and deliver fast-acting ingredients. Then again, they could be simple pills that provide an unparalleled rise in performance.

Recovery and Healing

Lastly, it is vital for an athlete to have a fast metabolism as that perpetuates more rapid recovery. Sometimes, however, constant tension on someone’s muscles could make them fragile and more prone to injuries. To avoid such an unfortunate outcome, however, supplements that protect an athlete have been invented. These include everything from micronutrients helping with the bones to ensuring that one’s skin is healthy.

Thus, turning to supplements would be much easier to pinpoint the needed ingredient versus trying to find it in food. After all, just consider the sheer amount of meat and fruit that people must eat to satisfy nutritional values.