The treatment of diabetes has been revolutionized in recent years. Doctors of internal medicine like Sunny Onuigbo have been able to give their patients advanced care and ensure their future health. With new drugs, therapies, and testing, patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes have a greater quality of life and better medical outcomes.

Type 1 diabetes occurs when patients’ pancreas does not produce any insulin on its own. This form of diabetes, also known as juvenile diabetes, generally has its onset during childhood. These patients must use insulin to survive. Side effects from Type 1 diabetes are often more severe than those that result from Type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is a condition where the body either does not produce enough insulin or where the patient’s body resists the effects of what little insulin is produced by the pancreas. This form of diabetes is exacerbated by weight gain and lack of exercise. It is often a preventable disease, with weight loss and greater activity sometimes entirely reversing the course of the disease.

Both types of diabetes can have serious and life-threatening complications when the disease goes untreated. Patients need to be sure that they follow all of their provider’s instructions when treating their disease. Cardiovascular disease, nerve damage, and kidney damage are a few of the most common side effects of diabetes. Blindness can also occur, along with foot damage. These serious complications can even cost patients their lives.

It is crucial that diabetes patients receive proper treatment for their condition. In recent years, advances in diabetes treatment have lessened the chances of complications and given patients a new lease on life. These treatments are revolutionary and have the potential to transform patients’ lives.

New Type 1 and 2 diabetes drugs improve patients’ blood sugar and A1C levels. These new medications work by increasing the efficiency of the pancreas and supporting insulin levels. These new medications include Bydureon, Jardiance, Lantus, and Soliqua.

In 2017, the FDA approved the first continuous blood sugar monitoring device that does not use finger pricks. Instead of finger pricks, this system uses a patch which the monitor scans to receive the current reading. These systems will improve patient compliance with blood sugar scans because they will cost less in terms of testing strips and there will be no pain from constant finger sticks.

The artificial pancreas was first approved in 2016. This device has the potential to greatly improve the quality of life for Type 1 diabetes patients. This system consists of a continuous blood glucose monitor and insulin pump and allows control of diabetes without taking time out of a patient’s day for testing and injecting insulin. This allows for precisely calculated doses of insulin 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This revolutionary device was approved for children in 2018, meaning that the youngest sufferers of diabetes will be able to go about their lives with little interference from their condition.

One negative trend in diabetes treatment in the United States is the skyrocketing cost of insulin. Patient groups are making an outcry while government organizations are trying to find a way to force the drug makers to lower costs on this life-saving medication. In the years to come, a solution is necessary to keep Type 1 diabetes patients healthy and to keep their conditions under control.

Diabetes is a serious chronic condition, but people with the condition no longer have to worry that it is a life sentence. Patient comfort and convenience have been greatly improved in recent years. Sunny Onuigbo, along with other internal medicine specialists, offers these new and improved diabetes treatments to his patients.