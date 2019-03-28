Sunil Jagani’s Guide to Leveraging Business Intelligence

Sunil Jagani is the President and Chief Technology Officer at AllianceTek in Malvern, Pennsylvania. He is an IT expert who has more than two decades of experience in the industry and has worked in roles ranging from project manager to chief software architect. During his career, Sunil Jagani helped his companies figure out better solutions to technological disruptions and minimize their impact on the company. In turn, he was able to provide higher efficiency, innovation, and effectiveness with his knowledge and skills. Presently, he spends most of his time managing each project at AllianceTek and oversees as many as 8 different branches located in the U.S. and India.

What are some of the technology trends that excite you?

I am very excited about the artificial intelligence that is slowly taking over the market. At first, it was nothing more than a few chatbots that were programmed to simply send messages to customers who contacted the company after hours. Nowadays, however, artificial intelligence can quite literally accomplish just as much as actual employees. When you look at some of the advanced systems, you see that these computers are able to engage in full conversations with customers, discuss various topics with them naturally, and even answer questions based on their understanding. So, businesses can move on from hiring low-skill employees who handle customer service to outsourcing these projects to computers.

Do you rely on business intelligence?

Absolutely! I believe that companies who fail to use business intelligence are leaving money on the table. This is because they are neglecting a ton of information that can point them in the right direction. For instance, your organization’s intelligence is what tells you what markets are profitable and where you need to increase your footprint. Similarly, it can help you build a customer profile that shows who is a typical buyer that relies on your brand.

Consider, for instance, if most of your transactions have been initiated by males over the age of 50 located within a certain geographical region. In that hypothetical scenario, you are going to leverage that information to build marketing campaigns that will appeal to that particular type of customer. Doing so will help make your marketing more efficient, and you should be able to increase revenue.

How can people take their operations intelligence to the next level?

I believe that location-based business intelligence is the way to take it to the next level. For those unfamiliar, this means that every input you have will be cross-referenced for your company’s and your customers’ locations. So, you will always have knowledge of the area where your business is showing signs of prosperity. This can further be utilized to start thinking about opening new office spaces or stores in those regions and truly take advantage of the increased interest.

Do you believe that technology can make it difficult to compete when it evolves too quickly?

Technology itself, no. The reason why is the fact that everything that people have invented aims to make life easier. For instance, computers are supposed to make all of your ventures smoother. I do, however, recognize that certain businesses could suffer due to the constant drive of innovation in this area. This can happen when their business models become obsolete, and they are no longer able to keep up with competitors who use high-level technology.

Think about someone who used to work in newspaper delivery. Well, this entire market is almost obsolete as people’s newspaper subscriptions are handled online to promote sufficiency and better accessibility. So, the person who might have been earning their income by delivering the newspapers will no longer have that option. In other words, new technology made their model of operations obsolete. Luckily, figuring out a way to use new tools or switching to another market can help avoid these types of issues.

What is your advice for companies that are starting to upgrade their systems?

Make sure you hire a knowledgeable expert who can help you upgrade everything promptly. More importantly, if you are starting to implement sophisticated tools like artificial intelligence, you will need someone who can train your employees. After all, implementing new tools in your company without teaching people how to use them is about as useful as not having them at all.