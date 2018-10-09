Stephen Andrew Stepaniuk Discusses Travel Photography

Stephen Andrew Stepaniuk is a multilingual travel blogger from Massachusetts. As a proud resident of the New England area, he spends most of his time exploring cities within this region. Although he currently has a full-time career as a travel blogger, he did not start in this field. Instead, he was originally a consultant working for a multi-state company in Boston. After a while, however, he slowly transitioned to traveling and using his blog as a way to perpetually do something that he enjoys.

Thus far, Stephen Andrew Stepaniuk has visited some of the most notable countries in Europe as well as many U.S. states. As a former exchange student who spent time in Germany, he is now fluent in German and also speaks Polish, Italian, and French. Being able to communicate with people in different languages enables him to investigate new regions effortlessly. As a consequence, his writing is often filled with objective reviews based on local residents’ inputs and historical data.

Do you enjoy the traveling or writing portion of your job more?

That is actually a question where I cannot provide a concrete answer. I love traveling to a point where I can see myself doing it even when I do not write. Having the ability to blog about my travel experiences, however, lets me relive them. I get to recapture the moments that I enjoyed and put them into words. That way, I can go back and refresh my memory at some future date. So, ultimately, I love both portions of my job equally!

How did you decide to implement writing into your traveling career?

I wanted to share my experiences with the world. I was visiting some of the most beautiful places that many people will never get to experience. At one point, it felt wrong not to write given how much I had to share with the readers. After a while, it developed into a passion of mine and writing is now my favorite hobby.

What made you pursue a foreign exchange program?

Learning about another country and its culture appealed to me since I was a kid. I always wanted to venture out past the borders of the United States and see how other nations operate. Since Germany has one of the most impressive histories in the world, I decided to go there and learn. After getting acquainted with the local norms, I slowly started learning the language as well. Since I speak German fluently now, I am proud to say that my program had some ever-lasting benefits.

Do you wish you went to some other country besides Germany?

Not at all. Spending my time in Germany helped me grow and develop as a person. Although I am sure that many other places would have done the same for me, I see no reason to replace Germany. Not to mention that some of the people that I met there have been instrumental to all of my success in life.

Where do you plan to go over the next few years?

I actually do not know. Right now, I am primarily focused on investigating the area in New England. Even though I thought that such a project would take me a few months to complete, it has been expanded to a few years. After all, this state has so many beautiful cities that need to be explored, and I feel obligated to tell their story. Also, Massachusetts is my home, and I truly enjoy living in such a close-knit community.

How would you describe the New England area for those who never visited Massachusetts?

Well, if you happen to be a Patriots fan, this is a region that you need to add to your bucket list of locations. All jokes aside, it is a wonderful, calm area where people are happy to socialize, and the natural beauty is unparalleled. I will say. However, the weather can be quite tricky as the temperatures here can fall below 20 degrees for months at a time. Nevertheless, seeing Boston covered in snow is probably one of the most beautiful sights that you can witness in the U.S.

Do you have any advice for the up-and-coming writers who want to focus on traveling as well?

Find something that you can do differently. In my case, I decided to avoid the mainstream route that includes visiting some enormous and popular places. Just think about all the bloggers that go to Los Angeles, New York, and other metropolitan areas. Due to the high number of them, that subsector has become quite congested. Instead, you should look into local places that you can help put on the map. At least that is how I approach my practice of writing about Massachusetts-based cities.