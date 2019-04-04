Smile Solutions Dental Center Explains the Most Common Options for Improving Your Smile

Having crooked or missing teeth can be a major problem. Having an incomplete smile causes patients to feel self-conscious and avoid smiling. When a person does not smile enough, others may have the mistaken impression that he or she has a dour and unfriendly personality.

Having a bright and even smile is crucial to a patient’s self-esteem. Dr. Kana Yajima of Smile Solutions Dental Center in Mount Prospect, Illinois, provides readers with information on the newest and best techniques to restore your smile, including dental implants and braces.

Dental Implants

The technology behind dental implants has become much more advanced in recent years. Dentists are able to provide their patients with beautiful, natural-looking teeth which perform exactly like natural teeth. They are rooted in the jaw just like natural teeth. They are an excellent option for patients of any age, especially younger patients who need to have a long-term solution to their tooth loss problems.

Smile Solutions Dental Center first uses a CAT scan to see any underlying problems with the teeth and gums. This scan is necessary to an oral surgeon or dentist who needs to remove teeth. It will also help a dentist decide whether a patient is a good candidate for dental implants.

The doctor will do a pre-operative consultation with the patient to prepare for surgery and answer any questions that the patient may have. Many people are frightened of oral surgery, and the dentist will do his or her best to lay the patient’s concerns to rest.

The process to install dental implants begins with the removal of the natural tooth. If the tooth is damaged beyond the capacity for repair, a dental implant is a better choice than a partial plate denture. Bone grafting in the jaw is often necessary to provide a stable surface to implant the replacement tooth.

As the area where the natural tooth was removed heals, it is often necessary to wear a temporary plate to prevent the other teeth from moving into the space created by the extraction. Patients should wait at least 6 months after the extraction of the natural tooth to have the implant placed.

When the implants are ready, the surgery to insert them into the jaw requires little downtime. As with the extraction process, patients may experience pain and swelling, but these respond to treatment. Patients are generally able to return to their normal daily activities as soon as 24 to 48 hours after surgery.

The patient can enjoy their new dental implants right away. They will be able to eat foods they had avoided in the past, and they will be able to show off their new smile to their friends and family.

Braces

In today’s pediatric dentistry practices, children are often evaluated for braces as early as age 7 or 8. In the past, dentists were not as concerned with bite and alignment issues as they are today. Many adults who feel they should have had braces as children turn to doctors like Kana Yajima to remake their smiles.

There are several different styles of braces that are appropriate for adult patients. Traditional wire braces provide lasting results. They are somewhat difficult to maintain, but adult patients will be able to adopt new oral care requirements easily. Braces behind the teeth are less visible and provide adults with a more private way of addressing their bite and alignment issues. The final type of braces is invisible aligner. These braces are comprised of a series of clear plastic aligners that progressively push the teeth into the proper position.

Renewing Your Smile

Whether you have missing teeth or crooked teeth, Smile Solutions Dental Center and other practices like it will be able to see past your problems and help you achieve a healthier, more beautiful smile. If patients are worried about being judged by their dentist for past mistakes in oral care, they need not be concerned. Today’s dentists are ready to accept any patient who is willing to make a change in their oral care habits to keep their new smiles in the best possible condition.