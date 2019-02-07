Shawn Grzybowski’s Daily Life as a Logistics Officer

Logistics officers are important parts of any company’s success. Logistics functions include import and export, customer engagement, and transportation, among other types of work. Logistics professionals are in high demand among many industries, making logistics a solid career choice for any young person who is looking for their niche in the business world.

Shawn Grzybowski, an experienced logistics officer with a military background, explains the daily life of a logistics manager and relates how young people can enter the field.

Daily Tasks in Logistics

Logistics incorporates not only transportation functions, though this is a large part of a logistics officer’s role within a company. Logistics managers, like Shawn Grzybowski, are tasked with the details of running a transportation operation. This includes properly documenting all goods that are moved and keeping track of their position. Logistics managers need to have a handle on the legal and customs requirements of moving goods from one location to another.

They must not only deal with the physical locations of these items, but they also need to keep track of the costs of transporting and storing goods. The costs of transportation and storage need to be managed daily.

Logistics personnel is often in charge of trucks and delivery vehicles used by their companies. Caring for a fleet of trucks and other vehicles can be a difficult task, and logistics officers need to be able to pay attention to all of the technical details.

Planning, scheduling, and dispatching are all part of the logistics officers’ tasks. Generally, these tasks are delegated to skilled employees, but the responsibility for these tasks falls on the logistics officer themselves.

Logistics officers also help client companies with their needs. They help their clients streamline their operations, making sure that they are operating at peak efficiency. Working with clients is a large part of many logistics managers’ jobs. They need to build solid relationships with these clients and make sure that the service they receive is personalized and high-quality.

A Day in the Life of a Logistics Manager

This potential daily schedule shows how important a logistics manager can be to the success of a company as a whole. With their increased level of responsibility for the work functions of other departments, the logistics officer occupies a special place in the company. These jobs are highly skilled and in strong demand in the American market.

In the morning, logistics officers may meet with their staff members to make sure that they are performing their tasks properly. They may need to schedule deliveries or help a client ensure that their valuable goods are cared for. They may need to meet with clients in person to make sure that everyone is on the same page.

In the afternoon, a logistics manager may need to work on cost-benefit analyses and expense reports. Data is a growing part of the logistics profession, and properly managed numbers will help a logistics officer perform his or her job with precision.

They may need to call clients in the rare case when their goods have been damaged in shipment. This requires diplomacy and complete attention to detail. The client will need to be reimbursed for their losses, meaning that the logistics officer needs to deal with other areas of his or her company to secure the payment.

Meeting with schedulers helps to make sure that all deliveries and goods movements are happening on time.

Logistics and the Business World

Without logistics, the business of moving goods could not happen. Logistics officers need to have specific training and on-the-job experience. Shawn Grzybowski encourages young people who are interested in entering the business world to consider a career in logistics. These jobs have a great deal of responsibility and job satisfaction.