Sharon Roth and the Art of Listening

As simple as the act of listening may seem, it is actually much more than the straightforward act of paying attention. Beyond the mechanical work it takes to listen, one must maintain a high level of emotional involvement. Failing to do so will create what’s known as noise between the person talking and the one listening. Though problems rarely arise during casual conversations, it is highly important in the course of one’s professional life to listen effectively. Just imagine how difficult it would be to work in a client-serving industry if listening is not someone’s strong suit.

This is why Sharon Roth, Founder and Creative Director of Manhattan-based brand writing and strategy company WriteNow – known to many as “the client whisperer” – advises people to learn the art of listening. After many years of successful client interactions, she attributes many of her achievements to a solid foundation in communication – which almost always means reading between the lines.

Hearing Does Not Constitute Listening

The most common misconception is that hearing and listening are in the same category. However, the differences between these two are very apparent. First, hearing involves the act of receiving information. Listening, however, is a proactive action that includes emotional and intellectual involvement. “Listening is the act of not just passively sitting back, but carefully decoding what was said, extracting the key points and formulating thoughts and actions as a result,” explains Sharon Roth. “You may be hearing words, but that is just skimming the surface. Try to feel what people are really saying, and see where themes might emerge. Based on your conversation, if something is grabbing you over and over, dig a little deeper by asking more specific questions.

“There is a great deal of psychology involved,” she adds.

Establishing a Connection

When a person expects someone to confide in them without connecting with them beforehand, it goes without saying that they are wasting their time. They may as well be asking a stranger to hand over their personal property. Hence why listening is labeled an “art” of its own. First and foremost, it relies on finesse. Approaching subjects, clients and new contacts must be done with delicacy and consideration – and trust must be established early on. Their behavior needs to be analyzed as they engage in conversation. Then, the follow-up inquiries must be tactically delivered and should not overstep any emotional boundaries that may cause people to shut down.

If any of these steps are neglected, the conversation may not be genuine. This is especially true with people whose minds seem to move rapidly. As Sharon Roth notices, gifted clients whose ideas are all over the place often need a strategic listener to help organize and extract their thoughts. “Only a listener who is emotionally invested – and connected – will be able to accomplish this effectively,” she stresses. “And don’t forget to make plenty of good eye contact. Be encouraging and reassuring, and that will give them the confidence to open up to you further.”

Read the Room – And Do Your Homework

In other words, know your audience. Without a doubt, failing to analyze the audience or the market is a mistake that professionals make far too often. As such, it is an important concern every great communicator must address. The easiest way to do so is to be involved before the actual conversation. That means the listener most definitely should do some research on the topic beforehand.

Once they do this, they will have a better understanding of who they will be communicating with. As a result, they can establish trust by opening the conversation with areas familiar to the subject, on “safe ground” so to speak. Conversely, they can steer away from any questions or topics that will not be appropriate within this context. Doing so will not only improve the flow of the conversation but also make the other party appreciate the effort. After all, it is very easy to spot people who did their homework and knows what they are talking about. Those who skip such a valuable step come off as unprofessional, and unprofessional is probably the last identifier anyone wants.

Reading Between the Lines

Even when people know exactly what it is that they are looking for, communicating that may be an entirely different story. In fact, most individuals struggle to put their thoughts into speech effectively. When that happens, the listener must be able to read between the lines. An easy way to do so is to focus on non-verbal communication and body movements.

It is fairly easy to spot someone’s emotions just by looking at their delivery. Rapid pace could mean anxiety, slow verbiage could indicate depression, momentary confusion or insecurity, and loudness often depicts anger. Body language is also very telling – arms folded and sudden sitting back means you may have hit a nerve or need to redirect, open, friendly eye contact and leaning forward toward you often signals a green light – you are connecting and on the right track. Ultimately, any sign that a person gives off outside of their words must be taken into account. If it is not, the listener could be missing some of the most important facets of the conversation. “True listening is an intuitive, multilayered process – never shy away from your gut impressions,” Sharon Roth emphasizes.

“It’s all about connecting,” she concludes. “And like any art form, it takes a little practice. Keep at it, and it will soon become second nature!”