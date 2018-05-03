Shane Yarmoloy Discusses Financial Health

Shane Yarmoloy is a business owner, investor, and the president of multiple companies. Currently, he owns a construction rental business as well as spearheading multiple land development projects. Although he is a self-made millionaire, he started by paying his dues with diligent work. After giving his best to every single project that he was on, he eventually began establishing enterprises. Now, Shane Yarmoloy is the proud owner of Mountain Property, Saga Investments, and many other companies. Additionally, since his roots revolve around construction, he does a great deal of real estate investing. In fact, some of his properties are located in Bathwick, Louise, and even Kindersley. Further, Shane Yarmoloy is a very knowledgeable mechanic.

What do you think enables you to be successful with so many different projects?

Although there are many factors, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is definitely the most important. When you run several organizations, you will often travel for work. After a while, your body will accumulate too much stress. To avoid any issues, I make sure that I upkeep my physical health. After all, a healthy body is necessary to maintain a healthy mind.

Is there anything that all of your businesses have in common?

Sustainability is probably one concept that comes up as soon as any of my companies are mentioned. I work hard to create enterprises that will keep the environment healthy. In my opinion, it is not fair to hinder nature to increase revenues. Since the generations who come after me will have to use this planet, I want to preserve it for them.

Are most of your projects based on teamwork or do you tend to handle things alone?

It depends. When it comes to Mountain Properties, for example, it is strictly based on teamwork. Then again, most of my investing does not require large teams. I mean, some of the best investments in my life were my own decisions. So, I really do not have a preference. Generally speaking, I evaluate my own skill set and availability before looking for a team. If I know how to do something and have time to do it, I will treat it as a personal venture. If not, I will look for qualified professionals to help me.

What are the most important traits that you look for when meeting new people?

I analyze their behavior and make sure that they are honest about their intentions. One of the downsides of success is the plethora of individuals who only want financial help. After dealing with such types, I learned that the most valuable friendships are based on honesty.

You are a very successful investor. Are there any secrets to your work or do you simply follow your instincts?

Frankly, it is a little bit of both. I do have some “secrets,” but I also value my instincts. For example, if I am investing in a company that just went public, my secret is to analyze similar IPOs. On the other hand, I use more of my instincts when I deal with investments that are harder to comprehend.

How do you avoid debt?

By minimizing impulse purchasing, which for those who don’t know, include all instances of unplanned spending. For example, think of all the times that you buy something at Walmart just because it is close to the register. Simple math can show how much money you might be losing by engaging in such practice. In my case, I tend to create shopping lists that prevent me from buying extra items. Meaning, if it is not on my list for the day, I will not purchase it.

How would you define a “smart” purchase decision?

Anything that passes the cost-benefit test is usually a smart purchase. If you buy an item that carries a value above its cost, you can call that a successful buy. Sometimes, however, it is hard to determine how valuable something might truly be. Hence why it is always hard to make smart decisions with buying. Eventually, you learn to navigate your finances, and it becomes an effortless process.