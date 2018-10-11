Sean Seshadri on Entrepreneurship

Sean Seshadri is a seasoned entrepreneur and financial expert with a medical background. He studied medicine at the famous Weill Medical School at Cornell University in New York before making a career-transforming decision to become a financial expert. The Weill medical school is distinguished for its commitment to providing excellent patient care, cutting-edge scientific discoveries and impeccable medical training to future physicians. In the financial sphere, Sean spends a lot of his time coaching investors on issues such as stock portfolio management, tax laws and setting goals. He began by offering financial advice to family members and close friends before expanding his expertise to include individual prospects and corporate investors.

Throughout his career, Sean has built a solid reputation as an influential stock market trader and financial strategist with global connections to various policy think tanks and market bureaus. Sean Seshadri made it big in the financial coaching ranks by defining his target market, staying objective and positioning his brand as a trusted name. In the efforts to define his target market, Sean worked very hard to make himself visible while cultivating a good working relationship with professionals in the finance and services sector. Outside of his core engagements, the Miami based financial expert and medical doctor blogs a lot about various issues from investment and stock market to career pursuits. He also enjoys spending time with his family.

What team-bonding activities does your company do?

The company employs professionals with different backgrounds. Team bonding is crucial in harnessing capacity and building trust between staff, management, and customers. The efforts are also helpful in promoting social cohesion. I usually encourage office gamification activities and community volunteering. The communal activities include charity runs and food collection.

What are some of the main costs to run your business?

Running a financial advice or planning outfit is never easy. Cost is always a big factor. We spend quite a tidy amount of advertising the firm and paying staff and utilities. Additional cost goes towards upgrading technology, staff training and ensuring compliance. Staff training is crucial in ensuring the members have the credentials to work competently as financial advisers. The competency forms the gamut of excellence and reflects on our credibility as a professionally run edifice.

How do you overcome the competition and new entities in your market?

I hold the view that a solid reputation is a key to warding off both real and perceived competition in business. To hold onto the market for the foreseeable future, we usually undertake aggressive promotions and do a lot to reposition our services strategically to boost the short-and long-term differential.

What type of marketing campaigns helps your business the most?

Our marketing campaigns are quite broad and include email marketing, newsletters, social media, and SEO. We have long used these strategies to cultivate interest and encourage referrals.

Would you ever consider growing your reach to the West Coast?

The West Coast is always an attractive growth frontier for any business based in the East Coast or the Mid-West. The most lucrative markets here include the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Los Angeles. The area offers better work-life balance and higher quality of life. Even though the West Coast is far away from the trading melting pot that is New York, my company is closely analyzing the penetration in the respective markets before setting base.

What does the future hold for your company?

I always say the future is bright for entrepreneurs willing to take calculated risks. One of the trends I am watching is the rise of betterment or robo-advisers. This disruptive trend is catching up fast, especially with the younger generation of investors looking to save money when making investment decisions. We are working hard to tap into this future market because the aging generation of baby boomers will in the coming years, bequeath their wealth to the young generation.

What are some of your day-to-day duties nowadays?

I normally begin my day early in the morning. On a typical day, my list of duties includes; prospecting, offering financial advice, implementing marketing strategies and executing administrative chores. While prospecting, I often spend a fair amount of time interacting with prospects and clients. Some of the regular administrative duties on my to-do-list are updating client records and ensuring compliance with rules governing financial advisory and services.

What is your advice for aspiring financial experts?

The aspiration of any unsatisfied financial expert or college graduate with the necessary education would be to establish their own firm. If things go as expected, the experts have the opportunity to exercise own autonomy and secure a solid financial future. To those who are aspiring but are undecided, I want to add that the financial planning industry as a whole is very promising due to the high demand for financial experts and the beckoning financial rewards.