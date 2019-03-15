Schlomo Schmuel Explains the Basics of Podiatry

Dr. Schlomo Schmuel is a podiatrist based in Los Angeles and has been practicing medicine for more than 20 years. He is the owner of Sunset Foot Clinic and obtained his doctorate degree from Kent State University after completing his internship and residency at the University of Southern California Medical Center.

To offer a well-rounded service, Schlomo Schmuel leverages his knowledge of multiple languages which helps him attract a more diverse body of patients. As a fluent speaker of English, Spanish, and Hebrew, he is able to work with many more patients than an average podiatrist. Moreover, his positive track record is indicative of great customer service, and the vast majority of his patients praise Schlomo Schmuel for low wait times and outstanding high-quality patient care.

Could you explain the basics of podiatry for those who may have never heard of this branch of medicine?

Podiatry is the study of lower extremities. To be more specific, it is the process of diagnosing, treating, and learning about the ankle, foot, and, occasionally, the rest of the patient’s leg. It was established all the way back in ancient Egypt according to early cave carvings. The real podiatry as we know today, however, did not become popular until the late 1800s. In fact, the first school for this particular branch of medicine was not in existence until 1911.

What are some common conditions that podiatrists treat?

It depends on one’s particular field of practice. For instance, someone who does a lot of sports medicine will normally see things like athlete’s foot, corns, and calluses, as well as a wide variety of ankle injuries. Other practices, however, could spend most of their time treating things like gout, heel pain, bunions, and similar. Nevertheless, all podiatrists have to know how to treat all of these conditions before they can get certified.

What are the educational requirements for podiatrists?

Well, candidates must get to a doctorate degree. To achieve this, they normally attend a regular university to obtain a bachelor’s degree in some area of science. Then, they apply for medical school where they must spend another four years acquiring specialized education and getting ready for their residency. In the end, they go through a challenging residency where they get to learn about the job by being hands-on and experiencing many of the daily ventures of regular podiatrists.

Do most podiatrists work in hospitals?

A lot of them do. Most, however, tend to have their own practices and work at local hospitals from time to time. This is because they can earn approximately 30-50 percent more when building their own office and not putting themselves under a hospital network. I do want to point out how this industry has been growing over the past few years. For instance, the employment rates for newly graduated podiatrists have increased by as much as 10 percent over the recent years. More importantly, the same job outlook is supposed to go on for the next few decades. So, there is really no sign that there will be any reduction in the demand for podiatrists.

What are some important qualities that prospective podiatrists should possess?

I believe that those who want to be successful in this field should have a lot of compassion as that will determine how well they interact with their patients. Also, knowing how to communicate well and explain complex matters to others is a crucial part of the job. Not to mention how important it is to be able to diagnose people by using critical thinking skills and constantly thinking on-the-go.