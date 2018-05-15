Saleh Stevens on Investing and Client Work

Saleh Stevens is a cryptocurrency expert, investor, and consultant. He started his career by obtaining a degree in computer science. Afterward, he worked in the industry for a few years before branching out to his own endeavors. His most prominent project involved an investment in Bitcoin before it became popular. Forecasting trends enabled Saleh Stevens to capture the gain that cryptocurrency experienced during the last few years. Nowadays, he also works with individuals who are looking to invest themselves. He teaches them how to find profitable assets, analyze the risk-to-reward ratio, and more. His training enables individuals to make great purchases that yield in high returns.

Additionally, Saleh Stevens is a proponent of technological developments. One of the reasons why he started researching cryptocurrencies is the technology behind it. Learning about blockchain showed him that there would be significant developments in the future. Consequently, he decided to become a part of the movement and enjoy the growth as it happens. After a few years, his prediction came true when Bitcoin skyrocketed and achieved worldwide fame in 2017.

What are some of the main things that you are involved in right now?

I am doing a lot of client work where I advise people on potential investment opportunities. Sometimes, that means that I analyze their existing projects. Other times, I merely point them in the right direction so that they can find a new project to take. Also, I spend a lot of time researching blockchain technology. I am trying to find ways that this far-reaching system can be implemented in daily lives of entrepreneurs.

In your opinion, how far will the blockchain technology go?

Well, I think that it can reach almost every industry. There is a lot of research underway that aims to integrate this technology into the field of medicine. I believe, however, that professionals in e-commerce, trading, banking, and everywhere else can also use it. It is a very advanced tool that has to be optimized for various sectors. Unfortunately, I have no way of predicting when and if will this take place.

What part of your job do you enjoy the most?

Watching people grow always intrigues me the most. I work with a decent amount of young professionals who want to invest. Some of them are learning so fast that they are becoming experts while still in their twenties. To me, that is unimaginable progress that I did not expect. It is surprising that young adults can take such a complex industry and dominate it. So, my favorite part of my work is the human development that I see almost every day.

How do you leverage knowledge and experience to make sound business decisions?

I always overcome my pride and follow my instinct. Sometimes, people feel too powerful to understand that they may need to change their ways. That can cause their decision-making process to become corrupted by bias. I do my best to always look at things from different angles. If something is not going well, I will change it. There is no shame in making mistakes, and most people do not realize that. I believe in self-awareness as one of the primary tools for individual betterment.

Do you believe in trial and error as the main route to success?

I certainly do. A lot of my colleagues think that natural talent is the only way to be a successful investor. Although there is some degree of truth in this saying, I disagree. I did not grow up dreaming about becoming a prominent investor. In fact, I never even knew that I might end up working with passive income. But, after hundreds of mistakes, I learned what works and what does not. Consequently, I started focusing on the ways that work. Thus, people willing to dedicate themselves and fail will often succeed.

How do you evaluate potential clients?

I look for a few things during our first interaction. First, I get to know them and the reason why they want to invest. After learning more about their background, I assess their current knowledge and previous investments. Lastly, I try to build a profile based on the way that they carry themselves. That means that I look for emotional signs that tell me about their routines. For example, I will rarely work with someone who is terrified of losing a single dollar.

Is there such a thing as a perfect client?

No. And rightly so. Clients are not supposed to be perfect. If they were, they would not need my help with anything. I look for people that are motivated, resilient, and willing to trust the process. Asking for anything more than that is excessive and unrealistic with beginners.